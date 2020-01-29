EUR/USD reversed an early dip to sub-1.10 levels on Tuesday.

The overnight rebound lacked any follow-through momentum.

Wednesday’s key focus will be on the latest FOMC policy update.

Following a brief dip to levels just below the key 1.10 psychological mark, the EUR/USD pair staged a modest recovery on Tuesday. The pair ended the day with modest gains, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak and was exclusively driven by the US dollar price dynamics. Lingering concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus continued lending some support to the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The greenback got an additional boost from mostly bullish US macro releases and kept exerting some downward pressure on the major.

A modest USD pullback helped bounce off lows

Data released on Tuesday showed that Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4% in December, reversing the previous month's decline of 2.1% and surpassing even the most optimistic estimates. Conversely, core durable goods orders unexpectedly fell 0.1%, albeit did little to dampen the bullish sentiment surrounding the buck. Adding to this, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index also bettered market expectations and jumped to 131.6 in January. However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment prompted some USD profit-taking and helped ease the bearish pressure, rather assisted the pair to rebound around 25-30 pips from two-month lows.

Investors also seemed inclined to lighten their positions heading into the two-day FOMC meeting, which got underway on Tuesday. The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision later during the US session and is widely expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 1.50-1.75%. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement, which will be scrutinized for any major changes from December and eventually provide some impetus. Ahead of the key event risk, the release of the German GFK survey results might influence the shared currency and will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to register any meaningful recovery clearly points to persistent selling bias. However, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below November monthly swing lows support, near the 1.0980 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The pair then is likely to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 1.1060-70 confluence resistance – comprising of 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move and 100-day SMA. This is closely followed by a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.1085 level and 38.2% Fibo. level near the 1.1100 round-figure mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barriers might negate the near-term bearish bias and prompt some near-term short-covering, lifting the pair further towards mid-1.1100s (23.6% Fibo. level).