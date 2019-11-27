EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near 1.10 handle ahead of US macro releases

- A subdued USD demand helped the EUR/USD pair to edge higher on Tuesday.
- The uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and fizzled out rather quickly.
- Investors now look forward to important US economic data for a fresh impetus.
Having managed to defend the key 1.10 psychological mark in the previous session, the EUR/USD pair edged higher on Tuesday and snapped four consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some intraday short-covering amid a subdued US dollar demand. As investors looked past the recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal, a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the pair.
Investors hesitant to place directional bets
On the economic data front, the German GFK Consumer Confidence Index came in slightly better than expected, at 9.7 for December, and extended some support to the shared currency. From the US, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly dropped to 125.5 in November, though was largely offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to 126.1 and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
In the latest trade developments, the US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China that would defuse a 16-month trade war. This comes on the back of comments by China's Commerce Ministry that negotiators for both sides had spoken on the phone and agreed to more talks aimed at reaching a deal and added to the encouraging signs on US-China trade talks. Positive trade rhetoric remained supportive of the risk-on mood in the US equity markets but currency traders seemed hesitant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sideline before the actual deal is signed.
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight modest gains and remained depressed during the Asian session on Wednesday as market participants now look forward to important US macro data for a fresh impetus. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods orders for October and the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth figures. This coupled with some second-tier releases, including Pending Home Sales, Personal Income and Spending data, might further influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the North-American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the 1.10 handle will reaffirm near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a fall towards the 1.0955-50 intermediate support. The downward trajectory could get extended and drag the pair further towards challenging the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, weekly tops, around the 1.1030 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering could assist the pair to head back towards testing 100-day SMA near the 1.1080 region. Subsequent strength beyond the 1.1100 handle might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair then might aim towards testing the 1.1170-80 supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark.
