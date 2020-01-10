EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near 1.10 handle, 2-week lows ahead of NFP

EUR/USD lacked any firm directional bias and ended nearly unchanged on Thursday.

Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the US jobs report.

Any positive surprise might be enough to trigger a fresh leg of a downfall for the major.

The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent losses to two-week lows. The shared currency gained some traction on the back of encouraging German industrial/manufacturing sector data, albeit some follow-through US dollar appreciation kept a lid on any the attempted bounce. The German Industrial Production in November rose by 1.1% from a month earlier and declined 2.6% on a yearly basis, still bettered marked expectations pointing to a fall of -3.8%. The readings helped offset a slight disappointment from German trade surplus, which shrunk to €18.3 billion for November from €20.4 billion previous.

On the other hand, the greenback remained well supported by higher US Treasury bond yields, amid the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and got an additional boost from upbeat US economic data. The prospect of war in the Middle East ebbed on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump signalled that there will be no further military action against the Islamic Republic. The buck held on to its positive tone after the US initial weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 3 came in at 214K as compared to 220K expected and momentarily dragged the pair below the key 1.10 psychological mark. Traders, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s closely watched US monthly jobs report.

The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 164K new jobs in December, down from the previous month's reading of 226K. The unemployment rate is anticipated to hold steady at 3.5% and hence, the key focus will remain on wage growth data. Average Hourly Earnings are seen rising 0.3% MoM and 3.1% YoY rate, matching the previous month's readings. Any positive surprise might be enough to trigger a strong rally in the US dollar and pave the way for an extension of the pair's recent rejection from multi-month tops near the 1.1240 region set on December 31st.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much and the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Currently hovering around the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1241 recent positive move, some follow-through selling is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1060 support area (100-day SMA). The mentioned region coincides with the lower end of a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel, which if broken will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.1140-50 confluence region – comprising of 200-DMA and 38.2% Fibo. level. Sustained strength above the said barrier might now negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.1200 handle, possibly towards retesting the recent swing high resistance near the 1.1240 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1300 round figure mark en-route the top end of the mentioned ascending trend-channel.