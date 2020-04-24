EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near 1-month lows ahead of German IFO/US data

- The EU leaders failed to agree on a coronavirus recovery package and weighed on the euro.
- The USD remained supported by concerns over the economic damage from the virus outbreak.
- EUR/USD now seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown below the 1.0800 mark.
The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Thursday and was influenced by a combination of factors. The pair suffered some heavy selling during the European session and dropped to near one-month lows in reaction to terrible Eurozone PMI data, which indicated that the economic damage due to the coronavirus pandemic could be far worse than anticipated. The pair did get some intraday boost and rallied around 90 pips from daily lows amid a modest US dollar pullback.
The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed some selling following the release of yet another disastrous US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims report. This coupled with upbeat market mood – supported by the latest optimism over another $484 billion US economic package – further undermined the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and fizzled out rather quickly.
The shared currency was weighed down by the fact that the EU leaders failed to agree on a coronavirus recovery package, though backed a short-term $540 billion plan to support businesses and economies from the immediate fallout from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the ECB announced that it will accept some junk-rated debt as collateral but failed to provide any respite to the euro bulls. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the 1.0800 round-figure mark.
The pair remained depressed through the Asian session on Friday and was further pressured by a report that Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivier had failed to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in its first clinical trial. This comes amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and provided a fresh boost to the USD's status as the global reserve currency and kept the pair on the defensive for the fifth consecutive session.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the April German IFO Survey results for some impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data for March will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide below the 1.0800 horizontal zone now seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 1.0700 mark, en-route YTD lows around the 1.0635 region, now looks a distinct possibility. On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.0810-15 region. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might trigger a short-covering bounce and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.0900 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
