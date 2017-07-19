EUR/USD Forecast: remains constructive above 1.1470, ECB holds the key

The EUR/USD pair traded with negative bias for the second consecutive session and extended its pull-back from 14-month tops touched on Tuesday. A modest US Dollar recovery prompted traders to take some profits off the table, especially after the pair's recent upsurge of around 200-pips in just three trading sessions since last Friday and ahead of the key event risk - ECB monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during European trading session.

The European central bank is widely expected to leave its monetary policy stance unchanged, while investors would be looking for clues over the central bank's intension to reduce its ongoing bond purchase program. Hence, key focus would be on the subsequent ECB press conference, where comments from the ECB President Mario Draghi would now determine the next leg of directional move for the shared currency.

Technically, the pair is retracing from an important hurdle marked by 100% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.1172-1.14456 up-move, and subsequent retracement, but has managed to hold above the key 1.15 psychological mark. Weakness below the said handle is likely to find fresh buying interest near 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level resistance break-point, now turned support near 1.1480-70 region, also coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1119-1.1583 recent upswing.

Failure to defend the mentioned support now seems to accelerate the corrective slide towards 1.1400 confluence support, comprising of 20-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. On the flip side, bulls would be eyeing for a strong follow through buying interest beyond 1.1550-55 horizontal zone, above which the pair seem all set to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1600 handle before eventually darting towards its next resistance near 1.1615-20 region.