EUR/USD largely ignores FOMC minutes, US-China trade headlines.

The short-term picture remains slightly bullish, with 1.1090 as key resistance.

EUR/USD traded in a tight range on Wednesday and is on track to post a small daily loss after an overall quiet trading session. Markets were in consolidation mode before the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which turned up to be a non-event as the market largely ignored them.

According to the minutes from the FOMC October 29-30 monetary policy meeting, most policymakers said the rate cut was appropriate while noting that it was warranted due to global weakness. At that meeting, the Fed cut the target of the federal fund rate range by 25 basis points to 1.5%- 1.75%. The decision was not unanimous with two FOMC members dissenting.

The dollar even managed to shrug off headlines suggesting that the “phase one” deal between China and the United States might not be completed before the end of the year.

Attention now turns to European Central Bank minutes that will be published on Wednesday and Christine Lagarde's speech scheduled for Friday, which will be her first time speaking as the ECB President.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The short-term technical perspective remains slightly bullish as indicators hold in positive ground in the 4-hour chart, although the bias has turned slightly negative in daily charts. The immediate resistance for the EUR/USD is seen at 100-day SMA at 1.1090, although the pair needs to break above the 1.1175 zone – where the 200-day SMA converges with October’s monthly high – to improve the technical picture.

On the flip side, immediate support is seen at 1.1050, followed by the monthly low struck at 1.0989. A break below this latter could send the pair quickly to retest its two year low of 1.0879 and pave the way for more losses.

Support levels: 1.1050 1.1989 1.0940

Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1175 1.1200