- EUR/USD largely ignores FOMC minutes, US-China trade headlines.
- The short-term picture remains slightly bullish, with 1.1090 as key resistance.
EUR/USD traded in a tight range on Wednesday and is on track to post a small daily loss after an overall quiet trading session. Markets were in consolidation mode before the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which turned up to be a non-event as the market largely ignored them.
According to the minutes from the FOMC October 29-30 monetary policy meeting, most policymakers said the rate cut was appropriate while noting that it was warranted due to global weakness. At that meeting, the Fed cut the target of the federal fund rate range by 25 basis points to 1.5%- 1.75%. The decision was not unanimous with two FOMC members dissenting.
The dollar even managed to shrug off headlines suggesting that the “phase one” deal between China and the United States might not be completed before the end of the year.
Attention now turns to European Central Bank minutes that will be published on Wednesday and Christine Lagarde's speech scheduled for Friday, which will be her first time speaking as the ECB President.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The short-term technical perspective remains slightly bullish as indicators hold in positive ground in the 4-hour chart, although the bias has turned slightly negative in daily charts. The immediate resistance for the EUR/USD is seen at 100-day SMA at 1.1090, although the pair needs to break above the 1.1175 zone – where the 200-day SMA converges with October’s monthly high – to improve the technical picture.
On the flip side, immediate support is seen at 1.1050, followed by the monthly low struck at 1.0989. A break below this latter could send the pair quickly to retest its two year low of 1.0879 and pave the way for more losses.
Support levels: 1.1050 1.1989 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1175 1.1200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6800 as trade/Hong Kong news favor risk-off
With the US House of Representatives passing the Hong Kong Bill, coupled with the President Trump’s trade-negative statements, AUD/USD remains on the slippery grounds while trading near 0.6800 during early Thursday’s Asian session.
FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
US Dollar Index stays close to 98.00 ahead of FOMC
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the positive note albeit below earlier tops beyond the 98.00 mark.
Cryptocurrencies: Flashing lights trying to misdirect anxious buyers
Bitcoin and Ripple look far from turning upwards in the short term. Ethereum can give the surprise of the year and take the bullish leadership.