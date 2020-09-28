EUR/USD Forecast: Remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics, bearish bias persists

EUR/USD remained depressed on Friday amid sustained buying around the greenback.

The prevailing risk-off mood – amid coronavirus jitters – benefitted the safe-haven USD.

Lack of additional US fiscal stimulus, political uncertainty capped any further USD gains.

The EUR/USD pair added to its weekly losses and dropped to fresh two-month lows on Friday amid sustained US dollar buying. Worries about the economic fallout from the second wave of the coronavirus infections continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the major. The greenback got an additional boost from a turnaround in the global risk sentiment. The latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures to shore up the domestic economy turned out to be short-lived, which was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets. It is worth recalling that a key lawmaker said on Thursday that Democrats in the US House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion package that could be voted on next week.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected and had little reaction to weaker than expected growth in the US Durable Goods Orders. In fact, the headline orders fell short of consensus estimates and increased a modest 0.4% in August. This marked a sharp deceleration from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 11.7%. Ex-transport orders also missed expectation and rose 0.4% MoM in August. However, non-defence capital goods orders (excluding aircraft and parts) - seen as a proxy for business investment - jumped 1.8% during the reported month. Nevertheless, the USD recorded its biggest weekly increase since March and the pair settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range, just above the 1.1600 mark.

However, worries about the lack of any further fiscal stimulus measures and political uncertainty in the run-up to the US presidential election in November capped any further USD gains. This, in turn, assisted the pair to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. Market participants now look forward to the ECB President Christine Lagarde's introductory statement at the ECON committee of the European Parliament for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the US presidential debate on Tuesday, which, along with the release of the US economic data later this week, will influence the USD price dynamics and provided a fresh directional impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. That said, a sustained move beyond the 1.1655 immediate resistance could push the pair back towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark. Any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.1760-65 horizontal support breakpoint.

On the flip side, bearish traders might now wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.1610-1.1600 area before placing fresh bets. The mentioned region coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1168-1.2011 positive move, below which the pair is likely to extend the fall towards challenging the key 1.1500 psychological mark. The latter marks an important confluence region – comprising of the 61.8% Fibo. level and 100-day SMA – and should now act as a strong base for the major.