EUR/USD Forecast: regaining the upside ahead of US GDP

The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground after bottoming at 1.1649 on Thursday, but stands pat around the 1.1700 level, ahead of key macroeconomic events to be released later this Friday. First comes German´s preliminary July inflation, expected at 1.5% YoY from previous 1.6% up on the month by 0.2%. Readings above expected will likely revive speculation of ECB's tapering, giving the common currency a lift. The movement however, could be limited ahead of the release of US Q2 preliminary GDP later on the day. Market's expect a 2.6% growth in the three months to June from a previous 1.4%, a bit too high considering soft data released during the quarter. A reading above 2.3%, should be seen anyway as encouraging, yet below 2.0% should be a setback for the greenback, even worse if the figure comes below 1.4%.

Anyway, the technical picture is bullish short-term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators regained the upside after bouncing from their mid-lines. The current 1.1710 region has prove strong in the past, which means that an upward acceleration from current levels should lead to a retest of the yearly high of 1.1776, en route to 1.1800. A weekly close beyond this last, will lift next week's bullish target to 1.2000. Supports today come at 1.1650, and 1.1620 with breaks below this last being quite unlikely.

