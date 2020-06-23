EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1307
- Markit reported better-than-anticipated PMIs in June, reviving hopes of an economic recovery.
- Equities rallied after the US government reaffirmed its trade deal with China.
- EUR/USD bullish after extending its recovery above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run.
The greenback edged lower against all of its major rivals this Tuesday, resulting in EUR/USD hitting a weekly high of 1.1348. The dollar’s slump was correlated to the positive momentum in global equities after the US government reaffirmed the US-China trade deal remains firmly in place. Also, better-than-anticipated preliminary estimates of June Markit PMIs underpinned the mood. The preliminary estimate of the EU Manufacturing PMI came in at 46.9 sharply up from the previous 39.4 and above the expected 44.5. The Services PMI printed at 47.3 against 30.5 in May. In the US, the manufacturing index surged from 39.8 to 49.6, while the services PMI recovered from 37.5 to 46.7.
The pair retreated from the mentioned high as Wall Street also pared gains and eased from its daily tops, although held into the green by the end of the day. This Wednesday, the macroeconomic calendar will be quite light, as Germany will release its IFO Survey on Business Climate for June, seen recovering from 79.5 in May to 85. The US will publish MBA Mortgage Applications and the April Housing Price Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading above the 1.1300 mark as the day comes to an end, also above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.1270. Earlier this week, the pair bottomed at the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, indicating that the pair may well retest its monthly high at 1.1422. In the 4-hour chart, the price is developing above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators have reached overbought readings before paring its advance, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the upside. The immediate resistance is the 1.1350 price zone, where the pair topped last week.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1225 1.1170
Resistance levels: 1.1350 1.1390 1.1425
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firmly advancing beyond 1.1300 amid persistent optimism
Risk-appetite combined with upbeat EU data are leading the way for EUR/USD, which retook the 1.1300 threshold. US Markit PMIs surged by more than anticipated, Wall Street rallies, further supporting the pair.
GBP/USD resumes advance on broad dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair has bounced back and trades at fresh daily highs above the 1.2500 figure, amid broad dollar weakness and upbeat UK data. PM Johnson moves on with the economic reopening.
Gold jumps to $1,767, highest level since Oct. 2012
The troy ounce of the precious metal shot higher in the last minutes and touched its best level since October of 2012 at $1,767.31. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling the pair's rally on Tuesday.
Bitcoin's bullish trend picks up steam
Cryptocurrency market is moving in sync with equities. Bitcoin has settled above the upper line of the recent range. Ripple is still locked in a tight range despite the recovery.
WTI retreats from multi-month highs, trades near $41 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices started the week on strong footing and closed in the positive territory on Monday. Although the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) came under selling pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday, it reversed its course and climbed to its highest level since March 6th at $41.60.