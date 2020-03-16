EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1168

Massive monetary stimulus from multiple central banks was not enough to cool down fears.

Equities resumed their bearish rout, with US indexes losing over 8.0% each.

EUR/USD to turn bearish on a break below 1.1050, a major Fibonacci support level.

The EUR/USD pair shed some of its early gains this Monday, ending the day with gains in the 1.1160 area. The pair early soared to 1.1236, with the dollar starting the week on its left foot, following a surprise action from the US Federal Reserve. The central bank slashed rates by 100 bps and announced monetary stimulus of $700 billion. The Fed also arranged to lower pricing on US dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 bps with other major central banks such as the BOC, the BOE, the BOJ, the ECB and the SNB. The RBNZ cut rates also at the beginning of the week, while the BOJ announced monetary stimulus measures. The news, rather than fueling the relief seen last Friday, spurred risk-aversion, with DJIA futures immediately losing 900 points. Trading was interrupted in futures, and later within the session, as US indexes collapsed again, losing over 9.0% each.

The market is no longer talking about concerns of a global economic downturn, but of real recessions, as more countries add to lockdown, travel bans, and quarantines for most citizens. Commodities collapsed alongside US government yields, amid renewed demand for safety. The US released the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which plummeted to -21.5 in March, far worse than the 4 expected and the previous 12.

This Tuesday, Germany will release the March ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment, seen improving in the EU although plummeting in the country. A disappointing headline also for the Union should not be a surprise. The US will release February Retail Sales and Industrial Production for the same month. Seems unlikely the figures could have an impact on price action as those are old news before the coronavirus crisis took over the markets.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has spent most of the American session trading in the 1.1160, quickly recovering from a session low of 1.1093. The pair topped for the day around the 38.2% retracement of its February/March rally but settled above the 50% retracement of the same slide. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA, but above a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, without clear directional strength. The risk is skewed to the downside, with market players looking for a test and break of the 1.1050 level

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1095 1.1050

Resistance levels: 1.1200 1.1235 1.1270