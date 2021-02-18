EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2083
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12 increased to 861K.
- Central bankers reaffirmed quantitative easing is here to stay.
- EUR/USD is in recovery mode, will have better chances of advancing once above 1.2100.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground after bottoming for the week at 1.2022. The pair traded as high as 1.2089 during the European session, as demand for the greenback receded amid US Treasury yields retreating further. Wall Street got a modest boost from the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, which was barely enough to push indexes off their daily lows. The document showed that policymakers noted economic progress and jobs creation have slowed in recent months.
On the one hand, that means the economic comeback may take longer than expected but it also lifts odds of additional stimulus. The Federal Reserve will keep QE at least throughout this year. The European Central Bank published the Meeting Accounts, and as their overseas counterparts, policymakers noted that ample monetary stimulus remains essential.
The US has just published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12. The number of people seeking jobs increased to 861K, much worse than the 765K expected. January Housing Starts plunged 6% in the month, while Building Permits were up 10.4%. Discouraging US data put additional pressure on the greenback, while stocks came under selling pressure.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading above the 1.2060 Fibonacci level, but at this point, further gains seem unlikely. In the 4-hour chart, the price remains below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators advance within negative levels. The pair would have better chances of advancing once above the 1.2100 figure towards the 1.2170/80 price zone.
Support levels: 1.2060 1.2015 1.1970
Resistance levels: 1.2100 1.2145 1.2180
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
