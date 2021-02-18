EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2083

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12 increased to 861K.

Central bankers reaffirmed quantitative easing is here to stay.

EUR/USD is in recovery mode, will have better chances of advancing once above 1.2100.

The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground after bottoming for the week at 1.2022. The pair traded as high as 1.2089 during the European session, as demand for the greenback receded amid US Treasury yields retreating further. Wall Street got a modest boost from the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, which was barely enough to push indexes off their daily lows. The document showed that policymakers noted economic progress and jobs creation have slowed in recent months.

On the one hand, that means the economic comeback may take longer than expected but it also lifts odds of additional stimulus. The Federal Reserve will keep QE at least throughout this year. The European Central Bank published the Meeting Accounts, and as their overseas counterparts, policymakers noted that ample monetary stimulus remains essential.

The US has just published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12. The number of people seeking jobs increased to 861K, much worse than the 765K expected. January Housing Starts plunged 6% in the month, while Building Permits were up 10.4%. Discouraging US data put additional pressure on the greenback, while stocks came under selling pressure.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading above the 1.2060 Fibonacci level, but at this point, further gains seem unlikely. In the 4-hour chart, the price remains below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators advance within negative levels. The pair would have better chances of advancing once above the 1.2100 figure towards the 1.2170/80 price zone.

Support levels: 1.2060 1.2015 1.1970

Resistance levels: 1.2100 1.2145 1.2180