EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1779

US President Trump tweeted his support to economic measures, boosting the market’s mood.

FOMC Meeting’s Minute not expected to include surprises on monetary policy.

EUR/USD is advancing on a better market mood, critical resistance at 1.1810.

The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1733, achieved after US President Trump announced he cancelled negotiations on a coronavirus aid package with Democrats until after the election. The headline spurred risk aversion, in detriment of equities and benefiting the safe-haven dollar. The market’s mood improved later, as the same Trump changed his tone and begun tweeting his support to multiple aid measures, including checks to all Americans, aiding airlines and payroll protection. Wall Street is up ahead of the opening, although having trimmed just half of yesterday’s losses.

The macroeconomic calendar is light this Wednesday, as Germany published August Industrial Production, which declined 0.2% MoM and was down 9.6% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. The US will offer the Minutes of the latest FOMC Meeting, not expected to be a shocker.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is mildly bullish in the short-term, although still facing a tough resistance area in the 1.1800/10 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that its advancing above it is 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest advancing above the larger one. The 200 SMA continues to provide resistance around the mentioned area, while technical indicators bounced from around their midlines, maintaining their bullish slopes.

Support levels: 1.1730 1.1690 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1890