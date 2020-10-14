EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1766

A better market mood provides support to high-yielding assets in the near-term.

US September PPI surprised to the upside by surging 0.4% YoY.

EUR/USD is still at risk of falling as per trading below the 1.1800 level.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its weekly decline to 1.1719, although it bounced from the mentioned low and currently trades up for the day in the 1.1760 price zone. The greenback appreciated on the persistent risk-off mood throughout the first half of the day, now giving up some ground amid encouraging Brexit-related headlines. Demand for the shared currency, however, remains subdued amid a report indicating that the pace of German´s economic recovery is slowing. Wall Street is set to open higher, underpinning the pair.

The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today in terms of data, as the EU published August Industrial Production, which rose 0.7% in the month and declined by 7.2% when compared to a year earlier. As for the US, it published the September Producer Price Index, which was up 0.4% when compared to a year earlier, doubling expectations and improving from -0.2%. The core PPI surged to 1.2% YoY, beating expectations. Next in line is a speech from Fed’s vice-chair Clarida, although there are other speakers from the central bank scheduled throughout the afternoon.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has advanced after encouraging US data boosted the mood, trading just below the 1.1770 resistance. The short-term picture continues to indicate a limited bullish scope, as the pair advances above a flat 100 SMA but remains below also directionless 20 and 200 SMA, both converging around 1.1800. Technical indicators are recovering from near oversold readings, but remain well into negative territory.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1680 1.1635

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850