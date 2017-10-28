EUR/USD Forecast: recoveries to be short-lived ahead of this week’s FOMC and NFP

News reports that the US President Donald Trump is leaning towards Jerome Powell (seen less hawkish) as the next Fed Chair helped offset Friday's upbeat US Q3 GDP growth numbers and kept the USD bulls on defensive at the start of a new trading week. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD major ticked higher but seemed lacking any strong positive momentum in wake of the latest political development over a stand-off between the Spanish government and the rebellious region Catalonia. On Friday, the latter declared independence and in response Madrid imposed direct rule and sacked the regional government.

Moving ahead, investors this week would look forward to the FOMC decision and the keenly watched NFP report in order to determine the next leg of directional move for the major. In the meantime, today's release of the German retail sales and prelim CPI print, followed by the US economic data - core PCE price index, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, personal income/spending data, would be eyed for some short-term trading impetus.

From a technical perspective, the last week confirmed a bearish break below a descending triangular formation and also weakened below 100-day SMA for the first time since mid-April. The technical set-up clearly seems to point towards extension of the pair's near-term bearish slide towards the key 1.1500 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near 1.1555-50 area. On the flip side, any meaningful recovery might now be capped at an important support break-point, now turned strong resistance near the 1.1665-70 region.