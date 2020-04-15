EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to turn down? Easter is over and dark corona clouds are gathering

EUR/USD has been edging higher amid calm markets and encouraging coronavirus figures.

A potential setback in disease figures, US retail sales, and economic concerns may weigh on the currency pair.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to critical resistance at 1.10.

Taking the stairs up and the elevator down? That adage about stock may be relevant to EUR/USD's trading. The world's most popular currency pair has been edging higher as markets advanced amid hopes for turning a corner on coronavirus. The safe-haven US dollar has been under pressure.

However, even the world is moving toward beating the disease, bumps on the road and more evidence of the economic damage may weigh on the currency pair.

Starting with COVID-19 figures, these have been upbeat in recent days, with a falling number of cases in Italy – the lowest in a month – and also in Spain, the hardest-hit countries. However, the figures may have suffered distortion due to the Easter holiday. Coronavirus statistics from Germany for Tuesday – after the holiday – have shown a jump of 285 deaths, the highest since Thursday.

Italy and Spain have already taken baby steps to ease the lockdowns and Germany is also considering them. However, if the illness continues spreading, these main countries may go France's way – extending the lockdown under stricter conditions through mid-May.

The Bank of France reported that retail sales plunged by 24% in March and 7.2% in the first quarter. While supermarket sales are up, the rest of the economy is struggling.

The US also publishes consumption figures later in the day and they are also set to be depressing, potentially weighing on the market mood.

The International Monetary Fund published forecasts on Tuesday and they were also gloomy, including a 3% squeeze for the global economy in 2020. The IMF stressed that the projections are highly uncertain, given the fast-moving and unprecedented nature of the pandemic.

Amid fears, the eurozone's compromise response from last week seems insufficient. Mario Centeno, the president of the Eurogroup, has said that he does not rule out coronabonds. Germany and the Netherlands rejected calls from France, Italy, and Spain to mutualize the debt and agreed to a more limited fund. The battle is far from over.

Later in the day, we will hear from the Federal Reserve via its Beige Book. The report includes evidence from the Fed's regions and serves as a guide toward the bank's decision in two weeks. It may also paint a depressing picture.

Overall, a busy day awaits traders with many moving parts in play.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is confined within the rising triangle. A recent attempt to move above this channel failed. Momentum on the four-hour chart has all but disappeared. EUR/USD is trading above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages but below the 200 SMA.

Critical resistance awaits at 1.10, which is a psychologically significant level, the edge of uptrend resistance, and close to the 200 SMA.

Further up, 1.1050 held the currency pair down in late March, 1.1090 capped it on the way up and 1.1150 was the high point around that time.

Support awaits at 1.0930, a swing high from last week, followed by 1.0885, a support line from earlier this week, and then by 1.0830 and 1.0770.