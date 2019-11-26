EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to dive amid US-Sino progress doubts, bearish technical outlook

EUR/USD has been failing to move higher amid confusing trade headlines.

Speculation about ECB policy and US consumer confidence are eyed.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a bearish picture.

Are the US and China on the verge of signing a trade deal? The Chinese media has reported a "consensus" in talks after high-level officials from the world's largest economies spoke on the phone early on Tuesday. However, markets seem unconvinced.

Despite seemingly broad agreements, the reports in Xinhua and the Global Times both said that there are differences in the rollback of tariffs – and that sensitive topic is what investors care about most.

The cautious optimism has been insufficient to lift the market mood, and the safe-haven dollar remains bid. Moreover, Beijing remains dissatisfied with the American bill on human rights in Hong Kong. President Donald Trump has yet to sign it off.

And while markets are suspicious of the trade-related headlines, the central bank is upbeat on the economy. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has said that he sees a "glass more than full." and is content about the Fed's current monetary policy. His words have also supported the greenback.

François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France and member of the European Central Bank, has said that low-interest rates will continue to support the economy. His backing of the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy is weighing on the euro.

IFO, Germany's No. 1 think tank, reported a minor improvement in German business confidence in November. However, the Munich-based institution stressed that the manufacturing sector is in recession.

Consumers seem more confident, with GfK reporting a surprising rise in its December survey – from 9,6 to 9.7 points.

On the euro/dollar agenda today

Several US housing figures are of interest, with the New Home Sales standing out. It is expected to show a minor increase to 709,000 annualized in October. More importantly, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge for November will provide a snapshot of shoppers' sentiment just before Black Friday.

Overall, trade headlines, speculation about monetary policy, and US data top the agenda.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar has been suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – all bearish signs. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index has bounced above 30, thus further away from oversold conditions.

Critical support awaits at 1.0990, which is November's low point. It is followed by 1.0925, which is a double-bottom dating to September. Next, we find 1.0879, the 2019 low.

Looking up, some resistance awaits at the weekly high of 1.1035. It is followed by 1.1050, which was a stubborn support line last week. Next, we find 1.11, last week's high.

