EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0898
- Markets in a better mood, but far from optimistic as coronavirus concerns persist.
- EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900 ahead of Powell’s testimony before the Congress.
- EUR/USD down for a seventh consecutive day, next support at 1.0878.
The EUR/USD pair has been consolidating losses around the yearly low throughout the first half of the day, retaining its neutral stance ahead of the US opening. The positive tone of Wall Street temporarily hides coronavirus-related concerns, which remain in the background. Equities posted modest advances, but market players are cautious.
There were no macroeconomic releases in the EU, while the US published the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, which improved to 104.3 in January from 102.7 in December, beating the market´s expectation of 103.4.
US Federal Reserve Chief Powell will testify before the Congress shortly, but his prepared remarks have already been out. Among other things, Powell said that forces that held down economic growth eased, bu added that risks to the US economy remain, particularly from the coronavirus. The statement also shows that the current monetary policy will likely remain appropriate, but subject to reassessment.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair pierced the 1.0900 figure ahead of Powell’s words, but there has been no follow-through. The pair touched 1.0890, with the next relevant support now being 1.0878, 2019 yearly low. The pair is falling for a seventh consecutive day, with short-term charts indicating extreme oversold conditions, yet without indicating bearish exhaustion. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop below firmly bearish moving averages, while technical indicators retain their bearish slopes, despite being in oversold levels.
Support levels: 1.0875 1.0840 1.0810
Resistance levels: 1.0920 1.0965 1.1000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dipping below 1.09 amid Powell's prepared remarks, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading at fresh four-month lows below 1.09 as Fed Chair Powell prepared remarks stated that current policy is appropriate. The ECB's Lagarde is set to testify shortly. Coronavirus headlines are also moving markets.
GBP/USD is rising after UK GDP, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1%. Fed Chair Powell conveyed a balanced message and BOE Governor Carney is awaited.
Crypto market at ease ahead of next bullish run
Ether enjoying the best beginning of the year among the Top 3. XRP ignores Ripple Ltd selling, but not for long – possible falls ahead. The moving average structure indicates a weak market until the end of February.
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1570 level
Gold edged lower and refreshed daily lows, around the $1566-65 region in the last hour. Following the previous session's two-day / directionless trading action, the precious metal came under some selling pressure on Tuesday and was being weighed down by fading safe-haven demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.