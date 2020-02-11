EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0898

Markets in a better mood, but far from optimistic as coronavirus concerns persist.

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900 ahead of Powell’s testimony before the Congress.

EUR/USD down for a seventh consecutive day, next support at 1.0878.

The EUR/USD pair has been consolidating losses around the yearly low throughout the first half of the day, retaining its neutral stance ahead of the US opening. The positive tone of Wall Street temporarily hides coronavirus-related concerns, which remain in the background. Equities posted modest advances, but market players are cautious.

There were no macroeconomic releases in the EU, while the US published the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, which improved to 104.3 in January from 102.7 in December, beating the market´s expectation of 103.4.

US Federal Reserve Chief Powell will testify before the Congress shortly, but his prepared remarks have already been out. Among other things, Powell said that forces that held down economic growth eased, bu added that risks to the US economy remain, particularly from the coronavirus. The statement also shows that the current monetary policy will likely remain appropriate, but subject to reassessment.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair pierced the 1.0900 figure ahead of Powell’s words, but there has been no follow-through. The pair touched 1.0890, with the next relevant support now being 1.0878, 2019 yearly low. The pair is falling for a seventh consecutive day, with short-term charts indicating extreme oversold conditions, yet without indicating bearish exhaustion. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop below firmly bearish moving averages, while technical indicators retain their bearish slopes, despite being in oversold levels.

Support levels: 1.0875 1.0840 1.0810

Resistance levels: 1.0920 1.0965 1.1000