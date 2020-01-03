EUR/USD Forecast: Ready for another dive after bouncing on upbeat German data

- EUR/USD has bounced off the lows after upbeat.
- The risk-off atmosphere persists after the US killed a top Iranian commander.
- Friday's four-hour chart is bearish for the currency pair.
Forex trading is never a one-way street – EUR/USD downfall has been cut short after German inflation figures beat expectations.
The eurozone's largest economy's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) beat expectations with a monthly increase of 0.6% monthly and 1.5% yearly. These preliminary numbers for December raise expectations for next week's all-European figures. A faster pace of inflation lowers the chances for further stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Nevertheless, Friday's trend is to the downside. Fear has gripped markets after the US killed Qassem Suleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds brigades – and No. 2 in the regime. The early morning strike in Baghdad's airport triggered fears of outright war and sent investors to the safety of the US dollar. Tehran – that proved its capabilities in knocking down Saudi oil production – has vowed to take revenge.
Markets are set to react to the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due out shortly. December's score is set to come out above 48.1 points seen in November but to fall short of the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
See US ISM manufacturing PMI December Preview: Waiting for improvement from China trade
Late in the day, the meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision may shed some light on the bank's direction in 2020. The protocols of the December 2019 rate cut and signal of a pause may provide insights into the power struggle between the hawks and the doves.
See December FOMC minutes preview: Affirming neutral
Overall, geopolitics will likely dominate with occasional impact from scheduled releases.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar continues suffering from downside momentum but is struggling to hold onto the 200 Simple Moving Average after losing the 50 SMA. Perhaps more importantly, the recent uptick sent the Relative Strength Index from falling below 30 – outside oversold conditions and allowing for further falls.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.1125, followed by 1.1105, which worked as both support and resistance during December. Next, we find the Christmas low of 1.1065, followed by 1.1040, which cushioned the pair in early December.
Some resistance awaits at 1.1145, which was a swing high in mid-December. Next, we find 1.1175, which was another swing high around the same time. It is followed by 1.12, a support line from the dying days of 2019, and then by 1.1230 and 1.1240, both resistance lines from the same time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
