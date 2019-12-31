EUR/USD Forecast: Ready for a New Year's hangover? Overbought conditions persist

EUR/USD has been holding onto gains amid end-of-year flows weighing on the dollar.

Confusing trade headlines and several economic indicators may trigger action.

Tuesday's technical chart is pointing to overbought conditions.

Is this a real rally? That is what many EUR/USD are asking. Thin trading volume and end-of-year positioning have sent the US dollar down in the last days of 2019, but that may end after the holidays.

After an upbeat 2019, some greenback bulls are taking profits. Moreover, the world's reserve currency – and safe-haven – is sold off amid optimism about Sino-American trade relations. According to some reports, the translation of the 86-page Phase One accord clinched on December 13 has been completed.

Moreover, the media reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington on Saturday to sign the accord. While the trip is yet to be confirmed, markets remain cheerful.

USD sellers are ignoring encouraging US economic indicators. The Goods Trade Balance deficit squeezed in November to around $63 billion, and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 48.9 points in December.

And while Pending Home Sales fell short of expectations with an increase of only 1.2% in November, it came on top of an upward revision for October. All these figures are second-tier ones.

Today's European calendar is void of events, but two US measures of the housing sector are of interest. The official House Price Index and the S&P/Case Shiller Composite-20 HPI are both forecast to show moderate increases in prices.

The last word of the year belongs to the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure for December, which will likely point to improvement.

All in all, end-of-year flows may trigger erratic movements that may overshadow any reactions to economic indicators or politics.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart remains above 70 – indicating overbought conditions. Will euro/dollar correct to the downside? That may wait for liquidity to thicken after the new year.

On the other hand, momentum is to the upside, and EUR/USD is holding above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Resistance awaits at 1.1220, the high point in recent days. It is closely followed by 1.1230 and 1.1250, both high points in August. Next, 1.1325 awaits the currency pair.

Some support awaits at 1.12, which was a swing high in mid-December. It is followed by 1.1175, a peak later this month, and by 1.1150, another swing high. 1.1130 and 1.1110 are next.

