EUR/USD Forecast: Ready for a New Year's hangover? Overbought conditions persist

- EUR/USD has been holding onto gains amid end-of-year flows weighing on the dollar.
- Confusing trade headlines and several economic indicators may trigger action.
- Tuesday's technical chart is pointing to overbought conditions.
Is this a real rally? That is what many EUR/USD are asking. Thin trading volume and end-of-year positioning have sent the US dollar down in the last days of 2019, but that may end after the holidays.
After an upbeat 2019, some greenback bulls are taking profits. Moreover, the world's reserve currency – and safe-haven – is sold off amid optimism about Sino-American trade relations. According to some reports, the translation of the 86-page Phase One accord clinched on December 13 has been completed.
Moreover, the media reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington on Saturday to sign the accord. While the trip is yet to be confirmed, markets remain cheerful.
USD sellers are ignoring encouraging US economic indicators. The Goods Trade Balance deficit squeezed in November to around $63 billion, and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 48.9 points in December.
And while Pending Home Sales fell short of expectations with an increase of only 1.2% in November, it came on top of an upward revision for October. All these figures are second-tier ones.
Today's European calendar is void of events, but two US measures of the housing sector are of interest. The official House Price Index and the S&P/Case Shiller Composite-20 HPI are both forecast to show moderate increases in prices.
The last word of the year belongs to the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure for December, which will likely point to improvement.
All in all, end-of-year flows may trigger erratic movements that may overshadow any reactions to economic indicators or politics.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart remains above 70 – indicating overbought conditions. Will euro/dollar correct to the downside? That may wait for liquidity to thicken after the new year.
On the other hand, momentum is to the upside, and EUR/USD is holding above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Resistance awaits at 1.1220, the high point in recent days. It is closely followed by 1.1230 and 1.1250, both high points in August. Next, 1.1325 awaits the currency pair.
Some support awaits at 1.12, which was a swing high in mid-December. It is followed by 1.1175, a peak later this month, and by 1.1150, another swing high. 1.1130 and 1.1110 are next.
See EUR/USD Price Forecast 2020: Lean times soon to turn into flush times for euro dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-week highs near 1.32 amid end-of-year flows
GBP/USD is extending its gains, nearing 1.32 and ending a turbulent year on a high note. End-of-year flows are sending the dollar down and investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns.
EUR/USD rises to new four-month highs amid USD weakness
EUR/USD is rising above 1.12, the highest since August on New Year's Eve. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations.
Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid end-of-year positioning and optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will reportedly visit Washington.
Gold sits at three-month highs near $1525 on New Year’s Eve
Having reached the highest level since end-September at $1525.10 last hour, Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation, as the bulls take a breather and gather pace for the next push higher.
USD/JPY extends slide to December lows near 108.50
US Dollar Index slumps below 96.50 ahead of American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield pares early gains. CB Consumer Confidence Index coming up next from US.