EUR/USD Forecast: rate hikes are ok, but not enough

The American dollar is ending the week mixed, only marginally higher against the EUR and also up against the JPY. The week was fulfilled with central banks announcements, with the US Federal Reserve surprising with a hawkish stance, despite poor inflation figures. The US Central Bank pulled the trigger, rising its main benchmark by 0.25% as largely expected, blaming retreating inflation on temporal factor and repeating the pledge to raise rates at least three times this year. Investors were looking for a more conservative stance, resulting in the dollar gaining some ground on the positive surprise, but not enough to put it into bullish territory.

The main reason of dollar's lack of follow-through could certainly be blamed on distrust. The first 100 days in the office have largely came and went, and the promises that boosted the greenback are still far from materializing. And the political scandals surrounding the new administration surely don't help. So far, President Trump has not even been able to repeal Obamacare, despite Republicans are a majority in the Congress. Political jitters are not only limited to the US, with the EU and the UK involved from now on in tough negotiations on how the kingdom will leave the Union.

Anyway, what's preventing the greenback from collapsing, is the fact that stocks' traders have not yet given up on Trump's promises, with major indexes ending the week near record highs. Also, what's keeping EUR subdued are latest local inflation figures, with May's number confirmed at 1.4% well below previous 1.9%. The numbers support Draghi's dovish stance on monetary policy and the need of keeping easing firm in place. The latest ECB's change on monetary policy extended the QE program until December 2017, scaling down its monthly assets purchases from €80bn to €60bn, to ensure policy continuity, and up to these days, Super Mario and Co. have left the door open for further easing if needed. Reduced chances of tapering are what's limits these days EUR gains.

From a technical point of view, the pair is ending the week hovering right below the 1.1200 figure, and despite the higher high weekly basis, the upward momentum seems to be fading, although the battle between bulls and bears continues, with the pair stuck at the upper end of this year's range. In the weekly chart, technical indicators are retreating from overbought territory, but still far above their midlines and with the 20 SMA having extended its advance well below the current level, reflecting the absence of selling interest, despite the inability to surpass the critical 1.1300 figure. Daily basis, the price settled a few pips below a horizontal 20 SMA, but the 100 SMA advances after breaking through the 200 SMA, both far below the current level, whilst technical indicators diverge from each other within neutral territory.

Big charts are lacking directional signs, which means that at this point, is only about breaking critical levels, on the hopes the rally will continue either side of the board. In the meantime, playing the range intraday is the name of the game.

Beyond 1.1300, the pair has room to extend its advance towards the 1.1360/80 region, while beyond this last, the 1.1460 price zone comes next. The 1.1460 mark is a line in the sand, as the pair has been unable to sustain gains beyond it since January 2015. Intermediate supports come at 1.1160 and 1.1110, where the pair bottomed multiple times over these last four weeks. It would take a break below 1.1075, the low set on May 18th, to confirm a steeper decline, with scope then to test the 1.1000 figure.

Sentiment keeps favoring the greenback according to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, but is quite interesting in the case of the EURUSD pair, with the number of bears decreasing in the longer term, but the average target now is seen lower. Bears represent now a 60% in the 3-month view, with the price seen around 1.0988, while in the week ended June 9 bears represented at 64% with the price seen at 1.10. That's a clear consequence of Fed's hawkish stance and fading hopes of QE tapering in the EU. Nevertheless, and generally speaking, dollar's gains are seen limited purely on this factor.

Things have not changed much for the GBP/USD pair weekly basis, with the pair seen around 12700 next week. Longer term, however, a deeper decline could be expected, with 60% of the polled experts seeing the pair lower, averaging 1.2530, from 1.2600 in the previous week. Brexit negotiations starting this Monday, could paint a clearer long-term picture next Friday.

The number of bulls in the USD/JPY pair has nearly doubled in the weekly perspective, jumping from 46% to current 89%, and with the average target 200 pips higher. BOJ's hints on tapering not being far away had a lot to do with it. Also, the longer-term outlook has improved, with the pair now seen averaging 113.46 in three months, from the previous target of 112.64.

