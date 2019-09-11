- EUR/USD keeps the familiar range, always above 1.10.
- The Greenback looks firmer near 98.50 so far today.
- Cautiousness seen rising ahead of ECB event.
After climbing to the 1.1050/55 band earlier in the session, sellers turned up and are now dragging spot back to the lower end of the range near 1.1020. Despite the knee-jerk, the pair is seen navigating within the familiar range at least until the ECB meeting on Thursday.
It is worth recalling that the central bank is expected to announce a bundle of looser monetary conditions, initially consisting of a lower deposit rate and the re-start of the ‘quantitative easing’ programme (QE).
However, and because much of the potential ECB easing is now priced in, the probability of the bank to come in short of expectations carries the potential to spark a short-term rally in EUR/USD.
If the above scenario materializes, and amidst the currently atmosphere favourable to riskier assets, the pair could extend the up move to, initially, the short term resistance line in 1.1115. Further north emerges the key resistance area at 1.1153/63, where coincide the 55-day SMA and later August peaks. Above this band, the selling pressure should mitigate somewhat.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
