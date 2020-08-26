Some renewed USD selling bias helped EUR/USD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.

The shared currency was further supported by better-than-expected German macro data.

The upside remains limited amid reluctance ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole.

A combination of factors assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction. The optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This coupled with easing concerns about a diplomatic standoff between the US and China undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. Even a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.

On the other hand, the shared currency benefitted from the final version of the German GDP report, which showed that the Eurozone's largest economy contracted by a record 9.7% during the second quarter as against 10.1% estimated previously. Adding to this, the German Ifo Business Climate Index rose to 92.6 in August from the 90.5 previous and surpassed market expectations pointing to a reading of 92.2. Meanwhile, the Current Assessment Index jumped to 87.9 from 84.5 in July, while the Expectations Index edged higher to 97.5 for August as against 97.0 reported in the previous month.

The USD remained depressed following the disappointing release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which tumbled to the lowest level in more than six years, to 84.8 in August. The data added to growing market worries about the US economic recovery and kept a lid on the risk-on mood. This, in turn, drove some haven flows and helped limit the USD slide. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the major, instead prompted some selling during the Asian session on Wednesday.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders, seen up 4.3% MoM in July. This would mark a notable slowdown from the 7.6% increase recorded in June. Any significant divergence from the expected numbers might provide some trading impetus, through the reaction is more likely to remain limited.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent range-bound trading action points to the indecision over the next leg of a directional move and thus, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets. Hence, any subsequent slide below the 1.1800 mark might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1755 region, which if broken could drag the pair towards testing sub-1.1700 level, or monthly lows set on August 3.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1850-60 region, above which the pair could move back to the 1.1900 mark. Some follow-through buying now seems to pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.1940-50 supply zone before bulls eventually aim to conquer the key 1.2000 psychological mark.