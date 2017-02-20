EUR/USD Forecast: quiet consolidation in thin trading
The week starts in slow motion with the US on holidays and a scarce macroeconomic calendar. Around stocks, so far is risk-on day, with Asian equities trading modestly higher and European ones gapping higher at the opening. The EUR/USD pair is confined to a measly 30 pips range since the opening, barely above the 1.0605 low posted last Friday, despite better-than-expected PPI in Germany. In January, the index of producer prices rose 0.7% from December, and by 2.4% when compared to January 2016. The EU will release its February preliminary Consumer Confidence data, expected to have declined from -4.7 to -4.9, whilst there won't be releases coming from the US.
As for the technical picture, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that the price is right below a bullish 20 SMA, unable to settle above it while technical indicators have turned flat around their mid-lines, after pulling back from overbought readings last Friday, with no clear directional strength.
The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.0635, followed by the 1.0660/70 region. Gains beyond this last seem unlikely for today, but a sudden fundamental-driven spike can see the pair extending up to 1.0700/10.
Below 1.0590, the pair can fell down to the 1.0560 region, where it found a temporal bottom after Yellen's testimony last week, before extending its slide down to 1.0520.
