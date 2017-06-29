EUR/USD Forecast: profit taking may send the pair to the red today

European currencies' rally continues this Thursday, with the EUR/USD pair pricing 1.1436 so far today, a fresh 2017 high. Upbeat comments from Central Banks' heads in the ECB Forum on central banking rocked the FX board this week, particularly on hawkish surprises coming from Draghi and Carney, both signaling tightening is now around the corner. The biggest surprise was indeed Carney, as a couple of weeks ago, the BOE's Governor was still pledging to be patient with inflation. The ECB, on the other hand, tried to cold down market's enthusiasm by claiming Draghi was "misjudged."

The EU economic sentiment indicator for June came in better-than-expected, up to 111.1 from previous 109.2, also surpassing expectations of 109.5. Sentiment among business and services also rose, but consumer sentiment remained flat at -1.3. Germany will release its June preliminary inflation figures later today, expected hardly changed from May's figures. In the US, attention will center on weekly unemployment figures and the final revision of Q1 GDP.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains bullish, despite now retreating towards the 1.1400 region, with higher highs and higher lows in intraday candles limiting chances of a downward correction. In the 4 hour chart, technical indicators have turned flat in extreme overbought territory, but give no signs of changing course, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a strong bullish slope below the current level. The pair has a major resistance in the 1.1460 price zone, level that contained advances since June 2015, which means that the risk of seeing a retracement of profit taking is high today.

The immediate support comes at 1.1380, followed by the 1.1345 region. Below this last, the downward corrective movement can extend towards 1.1290, but market will likely prefer buying around this last. Beyond the daily high, the 1.1460/80 area is the next probable bullish target.

