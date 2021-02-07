EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2049

Mixed US employment data provided with a reason to take some profits out of the table.

Market players remain optimistic about a new, large US stimulus package.

EUR/USD is poised to recover in the near-term but needs to clear the 1.2070/80 price zone.

The EUR/USD pair recovered ground in the last trading session of the week, closing it around the 1.2050 threshold. The American currency appreciated throughout the week, amid hopes for a large stimulus package coming under the new administration. On Friday, the country released a tepid employment report, providing speculative interest with a reason to take some profits out of the table. According to the Nonfarm Payrolls report, the country added 49K new jobs in January, while the December figure was downwardly revised to -227K. The unemployment rate improved from 6.7% to 6.3%, while the participation rate came down to 61.4%.

Optimism remained intact, as Wall Street closed in the green, while US Treasury yields held near almost one-year highs. This Monday, Germany will publish December Industrial Production, while the EU will release February Sentix Investor Confidence, expected to have improved to 1.9 from 1.3. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has bounced from a weekly low of 1.1951, meeting buyers around a mildly bullish 100 SMA in the daily chart. The 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope above the current level, while technical indicators advance within negative levels. The pair briefly pierced the 50% retracement of the November/January rally at 1.1970 and holds below the next resistance level at 1.2070. The pair may recover further once above this last, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has recovered above its 20 SMA while technical indicators advanced into positive levels. Still, the bullish potential seems limited, and failure to advance beyond 1.2070/80 could result in lower lows ahead.

Support levels: 1.2020 1.1970 1.1925

Resistance levels: 1.2070 1.2110 1.2150