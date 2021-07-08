EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1845
- The European Central Bank has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2%.
- Major indexes are in free-fall amid concerns of slowing global growth.
- EUR/USD advances, but the fundamental background favors a slide.
The EUR/USD pair is up this Thursday, despite renewed risk-aversion. Safe-haven assets advance against the greenback, while the latter appreciates against most other rivals, except the shared currency. Stocks plunged in Europe, dragging Wall Street’s futures lower, amid concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant and signs of slowing global growth. Treasury yields are sharply down to multi-month lows, indicating a strong appetite for safety.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% contrary to a ceiling at that level, allowing higher inflation to compensate for previous undershooting. President Christine Lagarde is set to offer a speech and explain the decision ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Macroeconomic figures have missed expectations. The German Trade Balance posted a modest surplus of €12.6 billion in May, while Initial Jobless Claims in the US resulted in 373K in the week ended July 2, both worse than expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1852. The 4-hour chart shows that it has managed to advance above a mildly bearish 20 SMA, although the longer moving averages maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level. The RSI advances, heading north within positive levels, but the Momentum hovers below its midline, with limited upward strength. Bulls may regain control once the pair extends gains beyond 1.1920, a strong static Fibonacci resistance level. Given the prevalent dismal mood, the risk remains skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1795 1.1750 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
