EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1226

US weekly unemployment claims increased by 1.5 million, worse than expected.

Rising coronavirus cases in the US fuel concerns about the economic future.

EUR/USD bearish in the short-term, critical support at 1.1170.

The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day depressed, confined to the lower end of its weekly range. The daily high was set at 1.1261, below a critical Fibonacci level at 1.1270. The sentiment is sour, amid persistent concerns over the rising coronavirus cases in the US, and President Trump showing no aims to go back into lockdown. Stocks’ markets are in the red, dragging US futures lower.

The EU didn’t publish relevant data this Thursday, but the US has just released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 12, which were worse than anticipated, rising by 1.5 million, against the 1.3M expected. Continuing Jobless Claims were also worst-than-anticipated, down to 20.5 million from 20.6M, and against the 19.8M expected.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its weekly low, bearish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA, converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level at 1.1270, while the price is battling a still bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly lower within negative levels. Further slides are to be expected on a break below 1.1210, the immediate support, with a more relevant one at 1.1170, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily run.

Support levels: 1.1210 1.1170 1.1125

Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1310 1.1350