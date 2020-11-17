EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1868
- US Retail Sales missed expectations, but Industrial Production was upbeat in October.
- Equities under-performed amid speeding up coronavirus second wave in the US.
- EUR/USD holds on to modest gains, although a bullish breakout still is unclear.
The EUR/USD pair hit a weekly high of 1.1893, losing momentum during US trading hours, to settle in the current 1.1860 price zone. The greenback moved alongside equities, falling on a dismal market mood and later recovering as Wall Street bounced from intraday lows. Investors were looking at the latest coronavirus developments in the US as the pandemic worsened in the country, forcing authorities to take restrictive measures.
Softer-than anticipated US macroeconomic data exacerbated the greenback’s weakness, as October Retail Sales rose a modest 0.3% in the month, missing expectations. The core reading came in at 0.1%, also much worse than anticipated. The country also published Import Prices and Export Prices for the same month, which contracted by more than anticipated. Industrial Production, however, improved by more than expected, up 1.1% in the month, while Capacity Utilization printed 72.8%. This Wednesday, the EU will release the final readings of October inflation, while the US will publish October Building Permits and Housing Starts for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retains its positive bias but continues to lack momentum. The pair is trading at the upper end of its latest range, but there are no signs of an imminent breakout. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with a bullish 20 SMA advancing below the larger ones but below the current level. Technical indicators have turned flat, still within positive levels, indicating buying interest recedes on approaches to the 1.1900 area.
Support levels: 1.1830 1.1790 1.1740
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
