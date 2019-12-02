EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1030

EU Markit Manufacturing PMI revised higher, although still in contraction territory.

Market waiting for US manufacturing output figures to determine dollar’s next movement.

EUR/USD could extend its advance up to the critical 1.1065 Fibonacci resistance.

The EUR/USD pair is advancing above 1.1000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, trading at the upper end of its previous weekly range. The pair gapped higher at the weekly opening amid ruling risk-appetite, triggered by Chinese data. It later fell to 1.1002, despite better-than-expected EU data, as the final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for November surpassed the market’s expectations, although held within contraction territory.

Meanwhile, US President Trump decided to apply tariffs on Brazil and Argentina, spurring concerns across the financial world. Equities are under strong selling pressure, and so does the greenback. The pair is up as speculative interest drops the dollar, concerned about possible mounting tensions between the US and China, particularly after this last announced it would suspend US military visit to Hong Kong.

The market is now waiting for US manufacturing indexes for November, with the Markit estimate seen at 52.2, and the official ISM one at 49.2 from 48.3 in October.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1030, the 50% retracement of the October rally. The pair has been meeting sellers around this level for over a week now. Some stops should be suspected above it and could see the pair extending its advance in the short-term, although it would need to close the day beyond 1.1065, the next Fibonacci resistance, to gather additional momentum in the days to come. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is just below its 100 SMA and above the 20 SMA, both directionless, while technical indicators advance within positive levels, although with uneven strength.

Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1110 1.1145