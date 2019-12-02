EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1030
- EU Markit Manufacturing PMI revised higher, although still in contraction territory.
- Market waiting for US manufacturing output figures to determine dollar’s next movement.
- EUR/USD could extend its advance up to the critical 1.1065 Fibonacci resistance.
The EUR/USD pair is advancing above 1.1000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, trading at the upper end of its previous weekly range. The pair gapped higher at the weekly opening amid ruling risk-appetite, triggered by Chinese data. It later fell to 1.1002, despite better-than-expected EU data, as the final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for November surpassed the market’s expectations, although held within contraction territory.
Meanwhile, US President Trump decided to apply tariffs on Brazil and Argentina, spurring concerns across the financial world. Equities are under strong selling pressure, and so does the greenback. The pair is up as speculative interest drops the dollar, concerned about possible mounting tensions between the US and China, particularly after this last announced it would suspend US military visit to Hong Kong.
The market is now waiting for US manufacturing indexes for November, with the Markit estimate seen at 52.2, and the official ISM one at 49.2 from 48.3 in October.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1030, the 50% retracement of the October rally. The pair has been meeting sellers around this level for over a week now. Some stops should be suspected above it and could see the pair extending its advance in the short-term, although it would need to close the day beyond 1.1065, the next Fibonacci resistance, to gather additional momentum in the days to come. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is just below its 100 SMA and above the 20 SMA, both directionless, while technical indicators advance within positive levels, although with uneven strength.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1110 1.1145
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level
Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure.