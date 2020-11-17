EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1892
- Dismal US Retail Sales exacerbate the broad dollar’s weakness.
- Concerns about restrictive measures in the US due to the pandemic hit the greenback.
- EUR/USD bullish in the near term and may approach the 1.2000 figure.
The EUR/USD pair is up this Tuesday, trading in the 1.1890 price zone, as the greenback is under selling pressure amid mounting coronavirus concerns in the US. The number of new contagions in the country keeps rising at its fastest pace ever, while hospitalizations reached record highs. Several cities and states have imposed curfews or even tougher restrictions, which may result in an economic setback in this last quarter of the year.
Equities are also under pressure, with Wall Street set to open in the red after the DJIA and the S&P hit record highs on Monday. Government debt yields are also under selling pressure.
The EU macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer, although the US has just published October Retail Sales, which rose a modest 0.3% in the month, missing expectations. The core reading came in at 0.1%, also much worse than anticipated. The country also published Import Prices and Export Prices for the same month, which contracted by more than anticipated. Pending of release are October Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair keeps pressuring daily highs after dismal US data and could extend its advance beyond the 1.1900 figure in the next hours. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators continue to advance within positive levels, as the price accelerates above a bullish 20 SMA, this last around 1.1830. Approaches to the 1.2000/10 area will likely attract selling interest.
Support levels: 1.1845 1.1800 1.1760
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
