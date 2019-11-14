EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0998
- German´s and EU’s GDP came in better-than-expected but fell short of boosting EUR.
- Concerns about the US-China trade relationship keeping investors in cautious mode.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, risk skewed to the downside.
The EUR/USD pair continues grinding lower this Thursday, although at quite a slow pace. The pair has extended its decline to a fresh 1-month low of 1.0988 so far today, stuck around it ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Speculative interest is after safer assets amid renewed tensions between the US and China, correlated to farm products’ purchases, although panic hasn’t arrived just yet.
Data coming from Europe was generally encouraging, as the preliminary estimate of German Q3 Gross Domestic Product resulted at 0.1%, better than the flat growth predicted by analysts. The EU preliminary Q3 GDP met the market’s expectations by printing 0.2%, although in both cases the yearly readings were slightly better than forecasted.
The US just released the October Producer Price Index, which came in better than anticipated, up by 0.4% MoM and by 1.1% YoY. The core readings were also upbeat, up by 0.3% and by 1.6% respectively. Also, initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 8 came out but increased to 225K far above the expected 215K. A couple of Fed’s speakers, included Chief Powell, will offer speeches later today.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term while hovering around the 61.8% retracement of the October rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues developing below all of its moving averages and with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the larger ones and capping advances. Technical indicators lack enough directional strength to confirm additional slides, but remain within negative territory, reflecting the lack of buying interest.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
