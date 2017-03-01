EUR/USD Forecast: pressuring 1.0420 support

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline this Tuesday, after a failed attempt to advance early Asia. As London kicks in following a long weekend, the greenback is firmer across the board, with the pair pressuring the 1.0420 support. Stocks keep the positive tone, with Asian shares up, and European ones opening higher, leading the demand of high-yielding assets.

German's macroeconomic calendar will be busy today, with the release of local inflation and unemployment levels for December, while in the US, attention will focus in US Manufacturing final PMIs.

From a technical point of view, the pair is biased lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator heads sharply lower within negative territory, while the RSI indicator extend its slide, heading south now around 41. Furthermore, the price is below all of its moving averages, having met selling interest around a bearish 100 SMA that converges with the 20 SMA in the 1.0490 region, providing a strong intraday dynamic resistance.

The immediate support is 1.0420, which means that it will take a clear break below the level to confirm additional slides with 1.0370/80 as the next support area, en route to 1.0352, the multi-year low posted last December. A recovery above 1.0490 on the other hand, will favor an upward extension towards the 1.0540/50 region, where selling interest will likely re-appear.

View live chart of the EUR/USD