EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0839

The US lost over 20 million jobs in April, the unemployment rate hit 14.7%.

The market’s sentiment is positive, although not yet upbeat.

EUR/USD bullish potential limited, steeper decline expected below 1.0790.

The EUR/USD pair finished the week in the red around 1.0840, unchanged on Friday, following the release fo the US April Nonfarm Payroll report. According to it, the US lost 20.5 million jobs in April, slightly better than anticipated, while the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% from 4.4%. Average hourly earnings skyrocketed, distorted by furloughed low-income workers throughout the lockdown.

Easing tensions between China and the US, as representatives from both countries resumed trade talks and vowed to keep phase one alive underpinned the market’s sentiment. Also, easing restrictive measures related to the coronavirus lockdowns helped to lift the mood, despite the possible risk of a second wave. The macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Monday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish as the daily chart shows that sellers rejected an attempt to advance around a mild-bearish 20 DMA. The larger moving averages maintain their bearish slopes above the shorter ones, while technical indicators lack directional strength within negative levels. In the shorter-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is quite alike, as the pair is developing within directionless moving averages, while technical indicators hover around their midlines without directional strength.

Support levels: 1.0790 1.0755 1.0710

Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0900 1.0940