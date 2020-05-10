EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0839
- The US lost over 20 million jobs in April, the unemployment rate hit 14.7%.
- The market’s sentiment is positive, although not yet upbeat.
- EUR/USD bullish potential limited, steeper decline expected below 1.0790.
The EUR/USD pair finished the week in the red around 1.0840, unchanged on Friday, following the release fo the US April Nonfarm Payroll report. According to it, the US lost 20.5 million jobs in April, slightly better than anticipated, while the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% from 4.4%. Average hourly earnings skyrocketed, distorted by furloughed low-income workers throughout the lockdown.
Easing tensions between China and the US, as representatives from both countries resumed trade talks and vowed to keep phase one alive underpinned the market’s sentiment. Also, easing restrictive measures related to the coronavirus lockdowns helped to lift the mood, despite the possible risk of a second wave. The macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Monday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish as the daily chart shows that sellers rejected an attempt to advance around a mild-bearish 20 DMA. The larger moving averages maintain their bearish slopes above the shorter ones, while technical indicators lack directional strength within negative levels. In the shorter-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is quite alike, as the pair is developing within directionless moving averages, while technical indicators hover around their midlines without directional strength.
Support levels: 1.0790 1.0755 1.0710
Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0900 1.0940
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovery hits resistance right below the 1.0885/95 area
EUR/USD's rebound from 1.0766 lows on Thursday extended on Friday to intra-day highs at 1.0875, where the pair seems to have hit resistance before pulling back to 1.0850.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.24 ahead of lockdown decision
GBP/USD jumped above 1.24 as markets reposition ahead of the weekend. PM Johnson will announce his decision on extending the lockdown on Sunday. The US reported over 20 million job losses in April, yet markets mostly shrugged it off.
Gold retreats from daily highs, steadies above $1,710
The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Friday and struggles to make a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at $1,715.
Why markets are up, risks that are underpriced, indicators to watch – Interview with Ipek Ozkardeskaya
Why are Wall Street and Main Street going in different directions? Ipek Ozkardeskaya, the Senior Analyst at Swissquote, provides convincing explanations and talks about what is next.
WTI consolidates recovery gains below $25 ahead of US data
The WTI (June futures on Nymex) recovery following Thursday’s slump lost legs just shy of the 25 handle in early Europe, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key US macro events.