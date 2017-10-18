EUR/USD Forecast: pressured, more slides below 1.1720

The dollar gave up some of its Monday's gains at the beginning of the Asian session, but is back higher early London, as hopes for an upcoming hawkish Fed's head keeps the greenback on demand. The pair 's upward correction was contained by selling interest around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run and a bearish 100 SMA, now trading in the 1.1760 region, not far from its weekly low, overall bearish.

In the macroeconomic front, the day will start with ECB's President, Mario Draghi delivering the opening remarks at the ECB conference, in Frankfurt, but there are limited chances for a surprise on monetary policy. Later on the day, a couple of Fed's speakers and US housing data will grab investor's attention, although the main focus will continue to be optimism on the US. Wall Street reached record highs, with the DJIA now trading above the 23,000 threshold, but T-yields marginally lower on the day, somehow preventing the dollar from rallying further.

The technical picture for the pair favors the downside, as the price is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward momentum above the larger one, and technical indicators hovering within negative territory, lacking directional strength at the time being, anyway keeping the risk towards the downside.

The main support from the current level is 1.1720, with an intermediate short-term one at 1.1690 and the critical one at 1.1660, where the pair bottomed in August and September. A break below this last seems unlikely for today, but once below, the pair has scope to extend its decline by around 200 pips.

Resistances on the other hand come at 1.1780, and the key 1.1820/30 region, with gains beyond this last required to confirm additional gains ahead.

View live chart of the EUR/USD