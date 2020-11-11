EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1767

A continued increase in coronavirus contagions in Europe weighs on the EUR.

The US macroeconomic calendar is empty amid a local holiday.

EUR/USD gains bearish momentum and could lose the 1.1700 threshold.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1760 price zone, as demand for the greenback prevails. The shared currency continues to weaken as the second wave of coronavirus continues to spread in the Old Continent, leading to more restrictive measures, the latest coming from Italy. Meanwhile, equities trade with modest gains in the Union, anticipating a positive day in Wall Street.

Data wise, the Union hasn’t published macroeconomic figures, while the US calendar will remain empty amid a local holiday. The focus will continue on political and pandemic-related developments.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest daily advance, with the 38.2% retracement of the same rally providing resistance around 1.1800. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, supporting additional declines ahead. The same chart shows that the 20 SMA is turning south well above the current level, while the price is crossing below a flat 100 SMA.

Support levels: 1.1740 1.1695 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1800 1.1840 1.1885