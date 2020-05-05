EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0843
- German Constitutional Court ruled on the ECB stimulus program introduced back in 2015.
- US ISM Markit Services PMI foreseen at 32 in April from 52.5 previously.
- EUR/USD heading toward a critical support level at 1.0790.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0825, its lowest in a week after the German Constitutional Court ruled on the ECB stimulus program introduced back in 2015. The court said that the program had not violated any law, yet gave a three-month ultimatum to the ECB in order to demonstrate the proportionality between the plan and its effects. The news triggered a sell-off in local bonds, weighing also on local stocks which anyway remained in the green.
The Union’s macroeconomic calendar had little to offer this Tuesday, although the March EU PPI contracted by 1.5% when compared to a month earlier, while it fell by -2.8% YoY. The US has just released its March Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $44.4B, slightly worse than anticipated. Later today, the country will publish the April ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 32 from 52.5 previously. Markit will release the final version of the Services PMI for the same month, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 27.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has stabilised in the 1.0840 price zone, maintaining a negative short-term stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair met sellers around a now flat 20 SMA, and then broke below the 100 and 200 SMA, both converging directionless around 1.0880. Technical indicators have turned flat near oversold levels, with no signs of downward exhaustion. Overall, the pair is skewed to the downside with 1.0790 being the next relevant support.
Support levels: 1.0825 1.0790 1.0755
Resistance levels: 1.0880 1.0920 1.0950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
