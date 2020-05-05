EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0843

German Constitutional Court ruled on the ECB stimulus program introduced back in 2015.

US ISM Markit Services PMI foreseen at 32 in April from 52.5 previously.

EUR/USD heading toward a critical support level at 1.0790.

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0825, its lowest in a week after the German Constitutional Court ruled on the ECB stimulus program introduced back in 2015. The court said that the program had not violated any law, yet gave a three-month ultimatum to the ECB in order to demonstrate the proportionality between the plan and its effects. The news triggered a sell-off in local bonds, weighing also on local stocks which anyway remained in the green.

The Union’s macroeconomic calendar had little to offer this Tuesday, although the March EU PPI contracted by 1.5% when compared to a month earlier, while it fell by -2.8% YoY. The US has just released its March Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $44.4B, slightly worse than anticipated. Later today, the country will publish the April ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 32 from 52.5 previously. Markit will release the final version of the Services PMI for the same month, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 27.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has stabilised in the 1.0840 price zone, maintaining a negative short-term stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair met sellers around a now flat 20 SMA, and then broke below the 100 and 200 SMA, both converging directionless around 1.0880. Technical indicators have turned flat near oversold levels, with no signs of downward exhaustion. Overall, the pair is skewed to the downside with 1.0790 being the next relevant support.

Support levels: 1.0825 1.0790 1.0755

Resistance levels: 1.0880 1.0920 1.0950