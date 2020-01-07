EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1137
- Upbeat EU data failed to underpin the shared currency.
- The Dollar got boosted by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
- EUR/USD pressuring the 61.8% retracement of its late December rally.
The American dollar stands victorious in this second day of the week, posting gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1194, now heading into the Asian opening trading a few pips above its daily low of 1.1133. The market ignored easing risk-aversion and encouraging EU data, as the Union’s Retail Sales were up in November by 1.0% MoM and by 2.2% YoY, while the preliminary estimate of December inflation came as expected, with the CPI up by 1.3% YoY.
The dollar strengthened further in the American afternoon, as the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 55 in December from 53.9 in November, beating the market’s expectation of 54.5. Factory Orders in the country decreased by less than anticipated, down by 0.7% in November.
Meanwhile, the US and Iran continued to exchange menaces, although the market seems to have paid no new attention to those. This Wednesday, Germany will release November Factory Orders, while the EU will publish its December Economic Sentiment Index. In the US, the only relevant figure will be the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is currently challenging the 61.8% retracement of its late December rally, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing below a bearish 20 SMA while crossing a directionless 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator keeps hovering around its mid-line, while the RSI turned south, currently at 37. The decline would likely accelerate on a break below 1.1120, where the pair bottomed at the end of last week.
Support levels: 1.1120 1.1090 1.1045
Resistance levels: 1.1170 1.1205 1.1240
