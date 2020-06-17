EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1235

EU annual inflation printed 0.1% YoY in May, meeting the market’s expectations.

US housing-related data posted a substantial bounce in May, lifting hopes of an economic comeback.

EUR/USD is gaining bearish strength, critical Fibonacci support at 1.1170.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline to a fresh weekly low of 1.1222, as the greenback recovers despite the stocks markets are generally optimistic. As stocks advance, the American currency got to also gains some ground, although most major pairs continue to trade within familiar levels.

European inflation in May met the market’s expectations in May, according to data released this Wednesday, with the annual CPI printing at 0.1%. Construction Output in the EU fell by 14.6% in April, after shrinking by 15.7% in the previous month. The shared currency was modestly weighed by comments from the ECB Vice President, who said that for countries with a weaker fiscal position like Spain, Italy, and Greece, it would be better if the European Union aid is distributed via grants rather than loans.

The US has just published Building Permits, which rose by 14.4% in May after falling by 21.4% in the previous month. Housing Starts in the same period rose by 4.3% up from -26.4% in the previous month. The US Federal Reserve Chair Powell will testify for a second consecutive day before Congress.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.1270, unable to recover above it ever since the day started. The 4-hour chart shows that an intraday spike was rejected by a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned south, maintaining their downward slopes within negative levels. The 100 SMA, on the other hand, keeps heading north at around 1.1210, providing an immediate dynamic support ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 1.1170.

Support levels: 1.1210 1.1170 1.1125

Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1310 1.1350