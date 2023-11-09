Share:

Hawkish comments from Fed's Powell prolong the slide of Treasury bonds.

The US Dollar strengthened after Powell's remarks and maintained its weekly gains.

Technical indicators in EUR/USD show a bias towards the downside.

The EUR/USD turned decisively to the downside following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pair dropped towards weekly lows and is exhibiting a clear bearish bias.

European Central Bank (ECB) officials pushed back against some recent dovish market narratives, supporting the Euro. However, the market anticipates the ECB will keep rates unchanged, and the debate centres around when the first rate cut may occur. The support from ECB officials was short-lived and may continue to be so as long as the US economy outperforms the Euro area's economies. The fundamentals favor the US dollar, and Powell's remarks on Thursday served as a reminder of that.

Powell mentioned that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not confident that monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time. He also warned about inflation "head fakes." The US dollar rallied after his remarks, and US bond yields soared.

Before Powell's speech, US yields were already trending higher following a weak 30-year bond auction, potentially marking the end of the recent bond rally. On Friday, the market will continue to digest the implications of Powell's speech. In terms of data, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD remains above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and also above the 55-day SMA, moving within an upward channel but sliding from the upper boundary. Technical indicators offer bearish signals, with a critical support level around 1.0600, slightly above the 20-day SMA.

On the 4-hour chart, the decline found support around the 1.0660 area, representing a significant horizontal support level. A break below this level could trigger a bearish acceleration, targeting the 1.0630 zone. The pair would need to rise above 1.0700 to alleviate the bearish pressure. Technical indicators on the chart are currently biased towards the downside.

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD



