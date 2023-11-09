- Hawkish comments from Fed's Powell prolong the slide of Treasury bonds.
- The US Dollar strengthened after Powell's remarks and maintained its weekly gains.
- Technical indicators in EUR/USD show a bias towards the downside.
The EUR/USD turned decisively to the downside following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pair dropped towards weekly lows and is exhibiting a clear bearish bias.
European Central Bank (ECB) officials pushed back against some recent dovish market narratives, supporting the Euro. However, the market anticipates the ECB will keep rates unchanged, and the debate centres around when the first rate cut may occur. The support from ECB officials was short-lived and may continue to be so as long as the US economy outperforms the Euro area's economies. The fundamentals favor the US dollar, and Powell's remarks on Thursday served as a reminder of that.
Powell mentioned that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not confident that monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time. He also warned about inflation "head fakes." The US dollar rallied after his remarks, and US bond yields soared.
Before Powell's speech, US yields were already trending higher following a weak 30-year bond auction, potentially marking the end of the recent bond rally. On Friday, the market will continue to digest the implications of Powell's speech. In terms of data, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD remains above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and also above the 55-day SMA, moving within an upward channel but sliding from the upper boundary. Technical indicators offer bearish signals, with a critical support level around 1.0600, slightly above the 20-day SMA.
On the 4-hour chart, the decline found support around the 1.0660 area, representing a significant horizontal support level. A break below this level could trigger a bearish acceleration, targeting the 1.0630 zone. The pair would need to rise above 1.0700 to alleviate the bearish pressure. Technical indicators on the chart are currently biased towards the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel below 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0700 following Thursday's decline that was triggered by hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Powell. Markets await UoM Consumer Confidence Index data from the US.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 after UK GDP
GBP/USD continues to move up and down slightly above 1.2200. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in Q3. Although this reading came in above the market expectation of 0.5% it failed to provide a boost to Pound Sterling.
Gold stays under pressure, falls below $1,950
Gold price lost its footing and declined below $1,950 after spending the first half of the day in a narrow channel near $1,960. XAU/USD is down more than 2% since Monday and remains on track to post losses for the second consecutive week.
Chainlink price to continue its uptrend with the introduction of new staking platform
Chainlink announces launch date for a 45 million LINK staking pool with flexible incentives for stakers. Chainlink staking version 2 enhances network security and was first conceived in August 2023.
US yields spike, equities fall, Oil rebounds
Bad. Yesterday’s 30-year treasury auction in the US was bad. And this time, the bad auction got the anticipated reaction. The US Treasuries saw a sharp selloff - especially in the 20 and 30-year papers.