The USD rallied hard after the Fed delivered a hawkish cut on Wednesday.

The pair broke below the post-ECB swing lows support near the 1.1100 mark.

Traders now eye final Euro-zone PMIs and the US ISM PMI for a fresh impetus.

The US Dollar surged across the board in a knee-jerk reaction to the Fed's hawkish interest rate cut on Wednesday. As was widely expected, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps for the first time since December 2008 but the lack of commitment of future rate cuts turned out to be one of the key triggers behind a strong USD rally.

The greenback got an additional boost after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, described the rate cut as a mid-cycle adjustment of policy and not necessarily the beginning of a series of rate cuts. Powell played down the scope for significant easing and remained confident about the domestic economic outlook, while acknowledged the higher risk of global slowdown and trade war uncertainty.

Broad-based USD strength sent the EUR/USD pair tumbling lower to the weakest level since May 2017, farther below the post-ECB swing lows support near the 1.1100 round figure mark. The pair extended its downward trajectory through the Asian session on Thursday, albeit showed some resilience below mid-1.1000s amid extremely oversold conditions.

Moving ahead, Thursday's economic docket - featuring the release of final Euro-zone PMI prints for July, will influence the shared currency and might provide some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. Meanwhile, the market focus now shifts to the release of Friday's US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which will be looked upon for a fresh directional impetus.

From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the 1.1100 handle might have already set the stage for a further downfall towards challenging the key 1.1000 psychological mark and hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions. Immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1100-1.1110 region - support breakpoint, above which the recovery could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.1155-60 horizontal supply zone.