EUR/USD forecast: Post-ECB volatility does little to change the bearish outlook, US Q2 GDP in focus

- Draghi’s mixed comments prompt some aggressive short-covering move on Thursday.
- The prevalent USD bullish sentiment kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move.
- Traders now look forward to the first estimate of US Q2 GDP growth for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some good two-way swings on Thursday in reaction to mixed signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and finally settled with only modest gains, snapping four consecutive days of losing streak. The pair initially spiked and then tumbled to fresh two-year lows after the ECB, in the accompanying policy statement, showed readiness to deliver additional monetary stimulus. The central bank indicated to cut interest rates and deliver highly accommodative monetary policy, including additional asset purchases amid signs of deteriorating economic conditions in the Euro-zone.
The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived and the pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround, rallying over 85-pips in reaction to no so dovish comments by the ECB President Mario Draghi. In the post-meeting press conference, Draghi said that no unanimity was achieved among policymakers regarding the next move and the risk of a recession in the region was low. Draghi's comments suggested that there was a lack of urgency for any action and that the central bank would not be as aggressive in its easing measures, which turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move.
As the post-ECB volatility softened, the pair started losing positive momentum in the wake of the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar - further supported by Thursday's mostly upbeat US macro releases. The data reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to deliver a 50 bps rate cut at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31 and was evident from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped the greenback to stand tall near multi-week tops and prompted some selling at higher levels.
The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.1100s through the Asian session on Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will issue its first estimate for the annualized US GDP for the second quarter of 2019, later during the early North-American session. Consensus estimates point to a deceleration in growth to 1.8% annualized pace as against the previous quarter's final reading of 3.1%. Any positive surprise will be enough to continue fueling the recent USD bullish run and exert some fresh downward pressure on the major. Meanwhile, the market reaction to the disappointing reading seems more likely to remain limited ahead of next week's highly anticipated FOMC meeting.
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the short-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.1100 handle before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards 1.1070 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to test the 1.1000 round figure mark in the near-term.
On the flip side, the 1.1185-90 region (the overnight swing high) - nearing the previous horizontal support break-point, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to aim back towards testing the 1.1270-80 heavy supply zone – nearing 100-day EMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with equities, T-yields, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY corrects lower towards the midpoint of the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the Asian equities and Treasury yields amid mixed trade headlines and increased nervousness heading into the US Q2 GDP release.
US Second Quarter GDP Preview: The dollar follows growth
US annualized GDP is expected to decrease to 1.8% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first three months of the year and 2.2% in the final quarter of 2018. The range of estimates in the Reuters Survey of economists is 1.1% to 2.9%.
Gold: Eyes 50-day MA support after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at $1,406, having created a bearish outside day candle on Thursday. A bearish outside day occurs when the day begins on an optimistic note.