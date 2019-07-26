EUR/USD forecast: Post-ECB volatility does little to change the bearish outlook, US Q2 GDP in focus

Draghi’s mixed comments prompt some aggressive short-covering move on Thursday.

The prevalent USD bullish sentiment kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move.

Traders now look forward to the first estimate of US Q2 GDP growth for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some good two-way swings on Thursday in reaction to mixed signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and finally settled with only modest gains, snapping four consecutive days of losing streak. The pair initially spiked and then tumbled to fresh two-year lows after the ECB, in the accompanying policy statement, showed readiness to deliver additional monetary stimulus. The central bank indicated to cut interest rates and deliver highly accommodative monetary policy, including additional asset purchases amid signs of deteriorating economic conditions in the Euro-zone.

The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived and the pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround, rallying over 85-pips in reaction to no so dovish comments by the ECB President Mario Draghi. In the post-meeting press conference, Draghi said that no unanimity was achieved among policymakers regarding the next move and the risk of a recession in the region was low. Draghi's comments suggested that there was a lack of urgency for any action and that the central bank would not be as aggressive in its easing measures, which turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move.

As the post-ECB volatility softened, the pair started losing positive momentum in the wake of the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar - further supported by Thursday's mostly upbeat US macro releases. The data reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to deliver a 50 bps rate cut at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31 and was evident from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped the greenback to stand tall near multi-week tops and prompted some selling at higher levels.

The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.1100s through the Asian session on Friday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will issue its first estimate for the annualized US GDP for the second quarter of 2019, later during the early North-American session. Consensus estimates point to a deceleration in growth to 1.8% annualized pace as against the previous quarter's final reading of 3.1%. Any positive surprise will be enough to continue fueling the recent USD bullish run and exert some fresh downward pressure on the major. Meanwhile, the market reaction to the disappointing reading seems more likely to remain limited ahead of next week's highly anticipated FOMC meeting.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the short-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.1100 handle before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards 1.1070 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to test the 1.1000 round figure mark in the near-term.

On the flip side, the 1.1185-90 region (the overnight swing high) - nearing the previous horizontal support break-point, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to aim back towards testing the 1.1270-80 heavy supply zone – nearing 100-day EMA.