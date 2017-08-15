EUR/USD Forecast: possibly first signs of bullish exhaustion, FOMC minutes eyed

Tuesday's upbeat US monthly retail sales data finally dragged the EUR/USD pair below 20-day SMA for the first time since late June. Better-than-expected US data added on to a slight miss on German GDP print and pushed the pair back below the 1.1700 handle, to 50% Fibonacci retracement level support of 1.1479-1.1910 recent up-move. The pair, however, managed to bounce off lows and inched back closer to mid-1.1700s during Asian session on Wednesday.

Today's economic docket features the release of flash Euro-zone GDP print and the US housing market data, but is likely to be overshadowed by the very important FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the NY trading session.

Technically, the pair has been finding dip buying interest below the 1.1700 mark and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through selling pressure before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term. However, any immediate up-move might now confront immediate resistance at 20-day SMA, near mid-1.1700s, above which the pair is likely to aim back towards the 1.1800 handle.

On the flip side, any immediate dips might continue to find fresh buying interest near the 1.1700-1.1690 region, which if broken decisively is likely to accelerate the corrective slide towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1640 level before the pair eventually breaks below the 1.1600 handle and head towards testing its next support near mid-1.1500s.