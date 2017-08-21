EUR/USD Forecast: positioned to extend bullish trajectory beyond 1.19 handle

A combination of factors, including doubts over additional Fed rate hike action in 2017, softer incoming economic data and ongoing political tension, continued weighing on the US Dollar and helped the EUR/USD pair to regain traction on Monday. The pair jumped back above the 1.1800 handle to a one-week high but seemed lacking any strong follow through momentum as investors seemed cautious ahead of a symposium of global central bankers in Jackson Hole.

The market keenly awaits the ECB President Mario Draghi's possible comments on the central bank's plan to unwind its asset-purchase program, though some reports have indicated that Draghi is unlikely to deliver any new policy message. Apart from the ECB monetary policy outlook, remarks by the Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be watched for clues over the timing of next rate hike action and would eventually contribute towards determining the pair's next leg of directional move.

In the meantime, today's release of German Zew economic expectations survey for August would be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus during European trading session. There are no major market moving economic reports due for release from the US and hence, repositioning trade, ahead of this week's important event, would turn out to be a key determinant of the pair's movement through Tuesday's trading session.

Technically, the pair has broken through a short-term descending trend-channel and hence, remains poised to resume with its prior appreciating move. Sustained move beyond 1.1830-35 area would reinforce the bullish bias and lift the pair immediately towards 1.1880 horizontal resistance. A follow through buying interest might now lift the pair beyond the 1.1900 handle towards its next hurdle near 1.1965 level en-route the key 1.20 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the descending trend-channel resistance break-point, near the 1.1800 region, now becomes immediate support to defend. Failure to hold the mentioned support could drag the pair back towards the 1.1760-55 region and any further weakness should now be limited near 1.1730-25 horizontal support.