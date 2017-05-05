EUR/USD Forecast: political relief in the EU backs a bullish breakout

The EUR/USD pair edged up for a fourth consecutive week, settling just a few pips below the, still untouched, 1.1000 mark. The advance came in spite of the Fed and the NFP report, both generally upbeat.

The US Federal Reserve had what the market likes to call a "non-live" meeting, one of those were no press conference is schedule and with no updates in forecasts. Still, the accompanying statement to the on-hold decision indicated that US monetary policy makers are comfortable with the ongoing economic situation, leaving doors open for a June hike, despite not given many details. When it comes to the employment report, the country added 221,000 new jobs in April, whilst the unemployment rate fell to 4.4%, its lowest in a decade. Wages remained weak, but around these last month's levels.

So why didn't the dollar rally? Pretty much because US yields remained subdued. Easing concerns in Europe after Macron got more votes than Le Pen in the first round of the French election propped up confidence in the region, on hopes Macron will succeed in this Sunday's second round and that the EU will avoid another exit. Additionally, and despite that the ECB reaffirmed its commitment with easing, strong inflation figures revived hopes of early tapering in the region. The final Markit manufacturing PMI's were confirmed at six-year highs, further triggering EUR's demand.

As for US above mentioned events, none of it surprised investors, neither indicate a change in the current monetary policy path. The greenback however, advanced against the AUD and the CAD, not because of self-strength, but also because of another negative fact in the US economy: Trump's first 100 days came and went, and no serious tax reform or infrastructure investment has been announcement, weighing on commodities and therefore in this two particular currencies, although both recovered on Friday, as investors are rushing away from the dollar.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair has beaten a critical resistance, as the pair settled above the 61.8% retracement of the post US-election slump around 1.0930.In the weekly chart, the price is hovering around its 100 SMA, although the indicator is horizontal, something that usually diminishes its strength as dynamic resistance/support. Indicators in the mentioned time frame have advanced further within positive territory, now at fresh 2-month highs, supporting an upward extension. In the daily chart, the bullish case is even firmer, given that the 20 SMA heads sharply higher after surpassing the larger ones, whilst technical indicators aim to regain the upside, holding within overbought levels. Beyond 1.1000, the next short term resistances come at 1.1045, 1.1080 and 1.1160, although the pair has scope to advance up to 1.1260 this week.

Buying interest is aligned in the 1.0930/50 region, while the next supports come at 1.0890, 1,0850 and 1.0820. As long as above this last, the 50% retracement of the same slide and the pair's low for the last two week, declines will likely be seen as corrective.

Funny, the market refuses to give up on the greenback, as the FXStreet Forecast Poll shows for a second consecutive week investors are short in the currency weekly basis, acknowledging the currency's ongoing weakness, but turn bullish in the longer view.

In the case of the EUR/USD pair, the average target for next week is 1.1023, while by the end of the month the pair is seen at 1.0869. The number of long term bears however, was reduced dramatically, with the percentage down from 80% to 58%, and average result of 1.0719, indicating that despite persisting, dollar's strength is seen fading, even with rate hikes in the way. Worth noticing that banks are the ones more bearish in the pair.

