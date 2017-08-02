EUR/USD Forecast: poised to weaken further
Following a quiet Asian session, the EUR/USD pair extended its weekly decline down to 1.0642 following the London opening. There was no certain catalyst for the decline, and in fact, the dollar is weak across the board, indicating that the common currency stands among the weakest currencies for today. The macroeconomic calendar will remain light all through the European and American sessions, with the focus then in political woes, coming from both sides of the Atlantic.
Technically, the pair retains the weak tone seen on previous updates, and is poised to extend its decline according to intraday readings, given that in the 4 hours chart, indicators continue heading south near oversold territory, whilst the 20 SMA is about to cross below the 100 SMA, both above the 1.0700 price zone.
The pair has an immediate support around 1.0620, where it has the 200 SMA and the low set on January 30th. Below the level, the decline can pause around 1.0590, but an extension lower should result in a test of the 1.0565 level, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline. The immediate resistance is the session high around 1.0665, with a recovery beyond it favoring an advance up to 1.0700/10.
