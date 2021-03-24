EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1827

Upbeat European data overshadowed by recent lockdown extensions.

US Durable Goods Orders missed the market’s expectations, down by 1.1% in February.

EUR/USD consolidates at yearly lows and is set to extend its decline.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline to 1.1811, a fresh low for this year, as demand for the American currency persists. It bounced just modestly from the level after the release of upbeat European data, as business output expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in March, according to Markit. The preliminary estimate for the EU services PMI printed at 48.8, beating the 46 expected while manufacturing output jumped to 62.4 from 57.9 in February. In Germany, the services index recovered into expansion territory, resulting in 50.8, while the manufacturing PMI came in at 66.6. The encouraging headlines were partially offset by the ongoing lockdowns in the Union.

The US has just published February Durable Goods Orders, which resulted much worse than anticipated, falling by 1.1% against an expected 0.8% advance. The core reading resulted at -0.8% vs the 0.5% expected. Markit will publish the preliminary estimate of its US March PMIs after Wall Street’s opening, expected to have expanded from February readings. Later today, US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will reiterate his testimony on the CARES Act before the Senate Banking Committee.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair barely reacted to the US discouraging headline, holding around 1.1830. The risk remains skewed to the downside in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that moving averages maintain their firmly bearish slopes well above the current level. The RSI indicator consolidates in oversold levels, while the Momentum is directionless, within negative levels. The pair needs now to lose the 1.1800 threshold to resume its decline.

Support levels: 1.1790 1.1750 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920