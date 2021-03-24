EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1827
- Upbeat European data overshadowed by recent lockdown extensions.
- US Durable Goods Orders missed the market’s expectations, down by 1.1% in February.
- EUR/USD consolidates at yearly lows and is set to extend its decline.
The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline to 1.1811, a fresh low for this year, as demand for the American currency persists. It bounced just modestly from the level after the release of upbeat European data, as business output expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in March, according to Markit. The preliminary estimate for the EU services PMI printed at 48.8, beating the 46 expected while manufacturing output jumped to 62.4 from 57.9 in February. In Germany, the services index recovered into expansion territory, resulting in 50.8, while the manufacturing PMI came in at 66.6. The encouraging headlines were partially offset by the ongoing lockdowns in the Union.
The US has just published February Durable Goods Orders, which resulted much worse than anticipated, falling by 1.1% against an expected 0.8% advance. The core reading resulted at -0.8% vs the 0.5% expected. Markit will publish the preliminary estimate of its US March PMIs after Wall Street’s opening, expected to have expanded from February readings. Later today, US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will reiterate his testimony on the CARES Act before the Senate Banking Committee.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair barely reacted to the US discouraging headline, holding around 1.1830. The risk remains skewed to the downside in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that moving averages maintain their firmly bearish slopes well above the current level. The RSI indicator consolidates in oversold levels, while the Momentum is directionless, within negative levels. The pair needs now to lose the 1.1800 threshold to resume its decline.
Support levels: 1.1790 1.1750 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold reversed an early dip to weekly lows and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD witnessed profit-taking amid sliding US bond yields and extended some support.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.