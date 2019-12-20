EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1092

US economic growth confirmed at 2.1% in Q3, inflationary pressures subdued.

Wall Street at all-time highs ahead of the opening, optimism backs the USD.

EUR/USD broke lower in thin trading, decline accelerates after losing 1.1100.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.1089 mid-European morning in thin pre-holiday trading. The pair shed some 20 pips, nothing really relevant, although the fact that it reached a fresh weekly low, further skews the risk to the downside ahead of the weekend. The pair pierced the mentioned low following the release of US data, which mostly missed the market’s expectations.

However, the US economy has grown at an annualized pace of 2.1% in Q3 as expected, offsetting quarterly core PCE inflation figure, which remained at 1.7% as previously estimated, below the market’s forecast of 1.8%. Wall Street rallies with the news, with the major indexes at all-time highs ahead of the opening.

Earlier in the day, Germany released the GFK Survey, which came in at 9.6 for January, below the expected 9.8 and the previous 9.7. The EU December Current Account offered a larger than expected surplus of €32.4B. The US is still to release December PCE inflation, Fed’s favorite inflation reading, with the core reading seen steady at 1.6%. Also, during the American session, the EU will release December Consumer Confidence, seen at -7 vs. the previous -7.2.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 50% retracement of its December rally, with the next relevant support being the 61.8% retracement of the same advance at 1.1065. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has accelerated its slump below a bearish 20 SMA and is currently breaking below its 100 SMA, which converges with a Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators head sharply south within negative levels, in line with further slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0975

Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1150 1.1180