EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1092
- US economic growth confirmed at 2.1% in Q3, inflationary pressures subdued.
- Wall Street at all-time highs ahead of the opening, optimism backs the USD.
- EUR/USD broke lower in thin trading, decline accelerates after losing 1.1100.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.1089 mid-European morning in thin pre-holiday trading. The pair shed some 20 pips, nothing really relevant, although the fact that it reached a fresh weekly low, further skews the risk to the downside ahead of the weekend. The pair pierced the mentioned low following the release of US data, which mostly missed the market’s expectations.
However, the US economy has grown at an annualized pace of 2.1% in Q3 as expected, offsetting quarterly core PCE inflation figure, which remained at 1.7% as previously estimated, below the market’s forecast of 1.8%. Wall Street rallies with the news, with the major indexes at all-time highs ahead of the opening.
Earlier in the day, Germany released the GFK Survey, which came in at 9.6 for January, below the expected 9.8 and the previous 9.7. The EU December Current Account offered a larger than expected surplus of €32.4B. The US is still to release December PCE inflation, Fed’s favorite inflation reading, with the core reading seen steady at 1.6%. Also, during the American session, the EU will release December Consumer Confidence, seen at -7 vs. the previous -7.2.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 50% retracement of its December rally, with the next relevant support being the 61.8% retracement of the same advance at 1.1065. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has accelerated its slump below a bearish 20 SMA and is currently breaking below its 100 SMA, which converges with a Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators head sharply south within negative levels, in line with further slides ahead.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0975
Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1150 1.1180
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
