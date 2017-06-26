EUR/USD Forecast: plummeting gold drags EUR lower

The common currency retreats in the European morning after topping at 1.1207 against the greenback, unable to capitalize a stronger-than-expected German IFO survey. According to the official release, business sentiment surged to 115.1 in June from 114.6 in May, its highest since 1991. Both, the assessment of the current situation and expectations rose beyond expected, also beating previous month's readings. The dollar got an unexpected boost, as alongside with the German release, gold prices plummeted down from 1,253 to 1,236 in a matter of seconds, recovering some ground but still some $10.00 an ounce below pre-release levels.

The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily low around 1.1180 ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders later today, and an ECB's Draghi speech, who will deliver the opening remarks at the ECB forum on Central Banking.

Technically, the pair has once again met selling interest around a horizontal 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart, having topped between 1.1210 and 1.1220 multiple times over the last few days, but still stands above bullish 20 and 200 SMAs, both maintaining their bullish slopes and converging around 1.1170, providing an immediate support. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame continue retreating within positive territory, with limited bearish strength.

A strong US Durable Goods report can help further the greenback, with a downward acceleration through 1.1160/70 favoring a test of the 1.1110/20 region, where the pair has the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, and also a couple of relevant lows. Below it, 1.1075, the lowest for the last 5-weeks comes next.

The pair can gain bullish momentum only with a break above 1.1220, something quite unlikely for today, with scope then to extend its gains up to 1.1260.

