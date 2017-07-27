EUR/USD Forecast: pauses at ascending trend-channel resistance, US GDP eyed

The EUR/USD pair stalled its recent bullish trajectory and failed just ahead of the 1.1800 handle amid broad based greenback recovery. The pair reverted majority of its post-FOMC up-move and slipped back below the 1.1700 mark, primarily led by a sharp recovery in the US Dollar Index from fresh yearly lows. On the economic data front, the US durable goods orders surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and provided an additional boost to the USD recovery more. Meanwhile, a couple of other releases - weekly jobless claims and goods trade balance, went largely unnoticed.

Friday's economic docket features the release of German inflation figures and the advance US Q2 GDP. The US economy is expected to register a growth of 1.3% in the three months to June, well below previous quarter’s 1.9%, and any further disappointment would trigger a fresh leg of USD weakness.

From a technical perspective, the pair failed to decisively break through a short-term ascending trend-channel resistance and hence any subsequent drop below mid-1.1600 could trigger a corrective slide even below the 1.1600 handle towards its next support near 1.1555-50 region. A follow through weakness has the potential to extend the corrective slide even below the key 1.15 psychological mark towards an important horizontal resistance break point, now turned support near 1.1470-65 region.

Alternatively, bulls would be aiming for a strong follow through buying interest beyond the trend-channel resistance near 1.1720-25 region, above which the pair seems more likely to surpass yesterday’s swing highs resistance near 1.1775 area and aim towards conquering the 1.1800 handle.