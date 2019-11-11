EUR/USD Forecast: Oversold conditions improve outlook after Trump's downbeat comments

EUR/USD remains on the back foot amid trade concerns, Spain's hung parliament.

Further headlines from US-Sino talks and a speech from a Fed official are eyed.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions that provide hope for bulls.

"Their supply chain is all broken like an egg" – the words of President Donald Trump on China. He has commented on the state of trade talks and has also added that reports about the rolling back of previous tariffs are incorrect. Peter Navarro, the White House's hawkish economic adviser, has added that there are no plans to remove levies.

Beijing – which previously expressed optimism about gradually removing the duties – has now turned silent. Uncertainty about relations between the world's largest economies continues weighing on EUR/USD.

The dollar enjoys safe-haven flows, and the euro is struggling amid a dimmer outlook for German exports to China. Further headlines may move markets today despite the commemoration of Veterans Day in the US.

Spain is stuck, Fed official eyed

The common currency is also struggling due to developments in the old continent. Germany's Wholesale Price Index dropped by 0.1%, worse than expected. While it is only a secondary indicator, it adds to the gloomy prospects of the continent's largest economy.

In Spain, the area's fourth-largest economy, voters produced a hung parliament – for the second time this year. Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's PSOE came on top, but its chances of cobbling up a coalition have worsened. The right-wing bloc led by Pablo Casado's PP is also short of a majority. Long months of negotiations are due. If the parties fail to form a new government, euro/dollar may suffer.

Eric Rosengren, President of the Boston branch of the Federal Reserve, will speak later in the day in Oslo, Norway. Rosengren voted against cutting interest rates, and his stance toward the December meeting is eyed. His speech kicks of a busy week of speeches by Fed officials, culminating in Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony on Capitol Hill.

Overall, trade headlines – which have whipsawed markets last week – are set to determine the direction for euro/dollar today.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is still flirting with the 30 level – thus reflecting oversold conditions. That may enable the currency pair to stage a recovery. However, momentum remains to the downside, and EUR/USD is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Support awaits at Friday's lows of 1.1015. It is followed by 1.10, a psychologically significant number and a former quadruple top. Further down, 1.0940 and 1.0905 were both swing lows on the way down, and 1.0879 is the 2019 low.

Resistance awaits at 1.1035, which provided support last week. It is followed by 1.1055 that separated ranges in early November, and then by 1.1090, which capped it around the same time. 1.1110 and 1.1130 are next.

More: US recession fears retreat as markets, jobs rally