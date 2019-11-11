EUR/USD Forecast: Oversold conditions improve outlook after Trump's downbeat comments

- EUR/USD remains on the back foot amid trade concerns, Spain's hung parliament.
- Further headlines from US-Sino talks and a speech from a Fed official are eyed.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions that provide hope for bulls.
"Their supply chain is all broken like an egg" – the words of President Donald Trump on China. He has commented on the state of trade talks and has also added that reports about the rolling back of previous tariffs are incorrect. Peter Navarro, the White House's hawkish economic adviser, has added that there are no plans to remove levies.
Beijing – which previously expressed optimism about gradually removing the duties – has now turned silent. Uncertainty about relations between the world's largest economies continues weighing on EUR/USD.
The dollar enjoys safe-haven flows, and the euro is struggling amid a dimmer outlook for German exports to China. Further headlines may move markets today despite the commemoration of Veterans Day in the US.
Spain is stuck, Fed official eyed
The common currency is also struggling due to developments in the old continent. Germany's Wholesale Price Index dropped by 0.1%, worse than expected. While it is only a secondary indicator, it adds to the gloomy prospects of the continent's largest economy.
In Spain, the area's fourth-largest economy, voters produced a hung parliament – for the second time this year. Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's PSOE came on top, but its chances of cobbling up a coalition have worsened. The right-wing bloc led by Pablo Casado's PP is also short of a majority. Long months of negotiations are due. If the parties fail to form a new government, euro/dollar may suffer.
Eric Rosengren, President of the Boston branch of the Federal Reserve, will speak later in the day in Oslo, Norway. Rosengren voted against cutting interest rates, and his stance toward the December meeting is eyed. His speech kicks of a busy week of speeches by Fed officials, culminating in Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony on Capitol Hill.
Overall, trade headlines – which have whipsawed markets last week – are set to determine the direction for euro/dollar today.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is still flirting with the 30 level – thus reflecting oversold conditions. That may enable the currency pair to stage a recovery. However, momentum remains to the downside, and EUR/USD is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Support awaits at Friday's lows of 1.1015. It is followed by 1.10, a psychologically significant number and a former quadruple top. Further down, 1.0940 and 1.0905 were both swing lows on the way down, and 1.0879 is the 2019 low.
Resistance awaits at 1.1035, which provided support last week. It is followed by 1.1055 that separated ranges in early November, and then by 1.1090, which capped it around the same time. 1.1110 and 1.1130 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.28 as UK GDP misses
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28 after UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ and 1% YoY. Moody's has downgraded the outlook to negative.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
AUD/USD consolidates near 2-week lows, around mid-0.6800s
The AUD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around mid-0.6800s, or near two-week lows.
Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.